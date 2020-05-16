Saving America's free press

Before the year ends, Congress should create a “superfund” to sustain local newspapers. This could be done by imposing a small fee on the ad revenue of major online platforms like Google and Facebook.

Other democracies that depend on a free press are taking similar steps. Australia is using antitrust law, and France is using copyright protection rules to force Google and Facebook to compensate publishers for news stories and articles they use.

This is not punishing success, but rightly seeking compensation for content that online giants transmit and profit from. Google alone made $4.7 billion off of news stories it displayed via search and Google News in 2018, according to a study by the News Media Alliance.

Also needed are reforms to media-ownership rules, to sustain a diversity of news organizations doing original reporting and accountability journalism. Most significant reporting that communities need emanates from local newspapers, many of which are now facing extinction. The proliferation of websites displaying news stories is not a replacement.