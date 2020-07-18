Saturday Thumbs

In light of budget cuts, state and local parks have had to make closures and cuts to staff. So, before you head out, check to make sure your destination is open. The U.S. Forest Service has an interactive map you can access at https://www.fs.fed.us/ivm/index.html.

The Forest Service also recommends all campers be ready to camp with limited access to amenities such as public restrooms and clean water. They also recommend bringing extra emergency supplies because emergency response times take longer than normal to arrive.

Yeah, it’s not great. Water is heavy and nobody likes having to haul around their personal toilet through the woods. And, planning on how you’ll survive in the woods when an emergency happens when help takes even longer than normal to arrive isn’t fun to think about. But, they are steps you need to take for preparedness.

Many people heading out to camp this summer are doing so with people they live with, but for everyone else, Clark County Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong had some good advice: BYOS, or “bring your own stuff.” She advised that the normal camp practice of sharing food and drinks among the group can potentially mean spreading COVID-19. It may be a little more work, but it can help limit any exposure to the virus while still letting you enjoy the great outdoors.

And of course, when you’re camping, always remember to pick up after yourself. Littering has long been a problem in parks, and agencies have even fewer resources to devote to cleanup than they do under normal circumstances. Let’s all make sure to take care of these beautiful places together.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0