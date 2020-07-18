Saturday Thumbs

Each week we take notice of the noteworthy, poke the pompous and have some fun. Enjoy!
It’s in the mail
(Thumbs up)Ballots for the Aug. 4 primary will begin showing up in mailboxes this weekend. With the debate over vote-by-mail raging at the national level, remember Washington voters have been mailing in their ballots since 2005 thanks to election reforms spurred by an exceptionally close race the year before. That race saw Christine Gregoire elected governor by just 133 votes (and after two recounts). In those reforms, counties were given the option of conducting elections entirely by mail and more than two-thirds made the switch. Perhaps the federal elections office could learn a thing or two from our state.
On this year’s primary ballot, voters will choose the top two contenders for two Cowlitz County commissioner seats, precinct officers, state representatives and state senators for the 19th and 20th Legislative Districts, governor (from among 36 candidates), several state offices, and U.S. Representative for the 3rd Congressional District. In addition, Woodland and Castle Rock voters each have a ballot measure to decide.
Voting certainly isn’t unique to the United States, yet it remains a cornerstone of this great land. It is a constitutionally protected right as well as a privilege to vote. So, regardless of personal preference, no matter your political party, we encourage everyone to make their voice heard and simply vote.
Up, up in the sky
(Thumbs up)Thanks to Longview resident and hobby photographer Josh Claypool we learned this week there is something extra special in the sky to watch for. Comet NEOWISE (Near-Earth Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer), a giant mass of ice and space dust, has neared Earth’s orbit and is now visible to us here on terra firma.
Comet NEOWISE is making its trip through our solar system for the first time in about 6,800 years and it won’t be back again for another 6,800 years. This really is a once in a lifetime chance to see the comet.
Scientists expect Comet NEOWISE to stick around the Earth’s orbit for several days. It will be closest to the Earth on July 22 and 23, which could make for a prime viewing opportunity for people in the Northern Hemisphere, according to EarthSky.org.
The best viewing times are in the early morning and early evening hours. Look to the northwest horizon, just under the Big Dipper. And be sure to check out reporter Mallory Gruben’s story online (bit.ly/30mX6L2) for more information and some truly spectacular photos.
Staying safe while camping
(thumbs up)It took until the middle of July, but summer finally arrived. After being cooped up for so long, a lot of people are eager to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Camping is a great way to do that, and as a bonus, social distancing can be pretty easy to achieve out in the woods. But, like everything else, there are a few more things to keep in mind during the age of COVID-19.
In light of budget cuts, state and local parks have had to make closures and cuts to staff. So, before you head out, check to make sure your destination is open. The U.S. Forest Service has an interactive map you can access at https://www.fs.fed.us/ivm/index.html.
The Forest Service also recommends all campers be ready to camp with limited access to amenities such as public restrooms and clean water. They also recommend bringing extra emergency supplies because emergency response times take longer than normal to arrive.
Yeah, it’s not great. Water is heavy and nobody likes having to haul around their personal toilet through the woods. And, planning on how you’ll survive in the woods when an emergency happens when help takes even longer than normal to arrive isn’t fun to think about. But, they are steps you need to take for preparedness.
Many people heading out to camp this summer are doing so with people they live with, but for everyone else, Clark County Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong had some good advice: BYOS, or “bring your own stuff.” She advised that the normal camp practice of sharing food and drinks among the group can potentially mean spreading COVID-19. It may be a little more work, but it can help limit any exposure to the virus while still letting you enjoy the great outdoors.
And of course, when you’re camping, always remember to pick up after yourself. Littering has long been a problem in parks, and agencies have even fewer resources to devote to cleanup than they do under normal circumstances. Let’s all make sure to take care of these beautiful places together.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!