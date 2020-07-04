Saturday Thumbs

Each week we take notice of the noteworthy, poke the pompous and have some fun. Enjoy!
Thumbs up
Safe shooting
Thumbs up It’s the 4th of July. You’re ready to get out and celebrate, grab a burger off the grill and fire off the fireworks. We know you’ve heard this all before, but it bears repeating. Please be safe. We want you to survive the holiday weekend with your hands, fingers and eyes intact. With that in mind, here are some reminders and tips from the National Safety Council:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks;
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision;
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol;
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear;
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands;
- Never light them indoors;
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material;
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person;
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting;
- Never ignite devices in a container;
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks;
- Soak malfunctioning, spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding;
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire;
- Never use illegal fireworks.
Wishing everyone a very happy and festive Independence Day!
Faithful service
Thumbs up
This week we learned longtime Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO Dian Cooper will be retiring within the next year. Her leadership and dedication to the community will be sorely missed.
Cooper has led the health center for nearly four decades. In that time, she helped grow the health center from a single family planning clinic to 12 clinical sites that serve more than 30,000 people in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties. The health center now provides “medical, dental, substance use and behavior health services” to low-income patients.
That’s quite an achievement.
Mark Nelson, board president for Family Health Center, described Cooper’s dedication and service to the community, not to mention heart, as “second to none.”
Individuals like Cooper, those dedicated to providing critically need health services to a population that can least afford them, are like rare gems – precious and hard to find.
After so many years of dedication and hard work, Cooper will finally get to enjoy a well-deserved rest. Kudos to Dian and congratulations.
Unmasked assailants
Thumbs downs
By now, everyone (hopefully) knows there’s a statewide mandate to wear a mask in certain public places. For those who choose not to comply with the state mandate, please don’t act surprised when your fellow shoppers throw you a little side-eye or when a store manager warns you to wear a mask or be asked to leave. We’re all adults here. If you choose not to comply with the statewide order, you’re also choosing to deal with the consequences of that decision. If you suddenly decided you no longer needed to obey traffic laws, you would expect your fellow drivers to have some choice words for you the next time you blow through a red light (not to mention the expensive ticket you’ll eventually get).
Worse yet, don’t throw a tantrum. From throwing canned good (Dallas, Texas) and shoving a security guard into a tomato stand (Orlando, Florida) to a profanity-laden tirade (Los Angeles, California) and coughing and spitting on big-box store employees (Yreka, California), angry shoppers have been behaving very, very badly. It’s even led to murder. In Flint, Michigan three people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a dollar store security guard who refused to let a family member enter the store because she wasn’t wearing a mask.
If being asked to comply with the statewide order and wear a mask makes you so angry you’re moved to violence then take a step back, take a breath (you should be able to, you’re not wearing a mask after all) and walk it off. Maybe just stay home and order online or place an order for pick up? Nearly every grocery store and big-box store offers those services now.
And for those eager to confront or reprimand unmasked strangers, bite your tongue. Those with health conditions that could be worsened are exempt from the order, and they are not required to show medical proof to enjoy that exemption. Leave the mask policing to the real police.
Everyone, just act like an adult. Please.
