Saturday Thumbs

Put simply, Brown’s executive order is the type of government overreach both sides of the political aisle are likely to find fault with. And the order is not likely to be implemented any time soon.

Senate Republican leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. predicted Brown’s executive action would wind up in court. “I think all this is going to do is initiate a whole bunch of lawsuits.”

Viral madnessThumbs down

The coronavirus outbreak seems to be sending some people into a spiraling frenzy. Especially when it comes to shopping. Despite urgings from health agencies, doctors and others, panic still seems to be sweeping through stores and online retailers.

First is was the facial masks. Soon after the first case of the virus was reported in the U.S., shoppers discovered retail giant Amazon was already out of the masks. Anyone trying to purchase them found it would be several weeks before they were expected to be back in stock.

Then big box stores like WalMart and Target were being wiped out of hand sanitizers, bottled water, toilet paper, tissues and cleaning supplies.