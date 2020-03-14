Saturday Thumbs

Each week we take notice of the noteworthy, poke the pompous and have some fun. Enjoy!
Government overreach
Thumbs down
On Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced she was using an executive order to circumvent both the legislature and voters, and ordered the state to lower greenhouse gas emissions, directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels.
Regardless of where you stand on efforts to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, Brown’s use of an executive order to sidestep elected officials and voters should give anyone pause.
Brown’s order directs the state to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and 80% from 1990 levels by 2050. Brown said the order more than doubles the goal of a clean fuels program, making it one of the most ambitious in the U.S.
While Republican and Democratic lawmakers have clashed over bills with many of the same goals as Brown’s order, eventually leading to a walkout by the minority Republicans during this year’s session, it would have been far better to let voters decide such an important issue.
Put simply, Brown’s executive order is the type of government overreach both sides of the political aisle are likely to find fault with. And the order is not likely to be implemented any time soon.
You have free articles remaining.
Senate Republican leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. predicted Brown’s executive action would wind up in court. “I think all this is going to do is initiate a whole bunch of lawsuits.”
Viral madnessThumbs down
The coronavirus outbreak seems to be sending some people into a spiraling frenzy. Especially when it comes to shopping. Despite urgings from health agencies, doctors and others, panic still seems to be sweeping through stores and online retailers.
First is was the facial masks. Soon after the first case of the virus was reported in the U.S., shoppers discovered retail giant Amazon was already out of the masks. Anyone trying to purchase them found it would be several weeks before they were expected to be back in stock.
Then big box stores like WalMart and Target were being wiped out of hand sanitizers, bottled water, toilet paper, tissues and cleaning supplies.
Do you really need to buy 30 bottles of hand sanitizer or a six-month supply of toilet paper? Probably not. Remember, there are vulnerable people — such as the elderly and those with existing medical problems — that most need those products. Hoarding could have the worst impact on these groups.
There are things you can do to minimize your risk without driving yourself crazy. To reduce the amount of time you spend in public, limit or reschedule travel, shop online rather than heading to the store or use the shop-online-pick-it-up-at-the-store option (you often don’t even have to get out of your car, and reschedule routine appointments (hair cuts, dental cleanings, dog grooming and the like).
Travel ease
Thumbs upAs fears of coronavirus spread across the state and the country, we’re glad to see transportation systems in Seattle implementing firm but reasonable measures to slow the spread of the disease and ease travelers’ minds. Both SeaTac and Sound Transit have publicly announced that they’ve stepped up sanitation measures in transportation centers, including improved cleaning on airplanes, buses, trains, and seating areas; making hand sanitizer widely available; and suspending drink refills. At the same time, both transportation systems have kept virus-related signage low and functioned as normally as possible, helping reduce chaos amid rapidly changing circumstances. We commend their efforts and hope for continued stability as time goes on.