Saturday Thumbs
0 comments

Saturday Thumbs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daily News editorial

Each week we take notice of the noteworthy, poke the pompous and have some fun. Enjoy!

Government overreach



Thumbs down

On Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced she was using an executive order to circumvent both the legislature and voters, and ordered the state to lower greenhouse gas emissions, directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels.

Regardless of where you stand on efforts to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, Brown’s use of an executive order to sidestep elected officials and voters should give anyone pause.

Brown’s order directs the state to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and 80% from 1990 levels by 2050. Brown said the order more than doubles the goal of a clean fuels program, making it one of the most ambitious in the U.S.

While Republican and Democratic lawmakers have clashed over bills with many of the same goals as Brown’s order, eventually leading to a walkout by the minority Republicans during this year’s session, it would have been far better to let voters decide such an important issue.

Put simply, Brown’s executive order is the type of government overreach both sides of the political aisle are likely to find fault with. And the order is not likely to be implemented any time soon.

Senate Republican leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. predicted Brown’s executive action would wind up in court. “I think all this is going to do is initiate a whole bunch of lawsuits.”

Viral madnessThumbs down

The coronavirus outbreak seems to be sending some people into a spiraling frenzy. Especially when it comes to shopping. Despite urgings from health agencies, doctors and others, panic still seems to be sweeping through stores and online retailers.

First is was the facial masks. Soon after the first case of the virus was reported in the U.S., shoppers discovered retail giant Amazon was already out of the masks. Anyone trying to purchase them found it would be several weeks before they were expected to be back in stock.

Then big box stores like WalMart and Target were being wiped out of hand sanitizers, bottled water, toilet paper, tissues and cleaning supplies.

Do you really need to buy 30 bottles of hand sanitizer or a six-month supply of toilet paper? Probably not. Remember, there are vulnerable people — such as the elderly and those with existing medical problems — that most need those products. Hoarding could have the worst impact on these groups.

There are things you can do to minimize your risk without driving yourself crazy. To reduce the amount of time you spend in public, limit or reschedule travel, shop online rather than heading to the store or use the shop-online-pick-it-up-at-the-store option (you often don’t even have to get out of your car, and reschedule routine appointments (hair cuts, dental cleanings, dog grooming and the like).

Travel ease



Thumbs upAs fears of coronavirus spread across the state and the country, we’re glad to see transportation systems in Seattle implementing firm but reasonable measures to slow the spread of the disease and ease travelers’ minds. Both SeaTac and Sound Transit have publicly announced that they’ve stepped up sanitation measures in transportation centers, including improved cleaning on airplanes, buses, trains, and seating areas; making hand sanitizer widely available; and suspending drink refills. At the same time, both transportation systems have kept virus-related signage low and functioned as normally as possible, helping reduce chaos amid rapidly changing circumstances. We commend their efforts and hope for continued stability as time goes on.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Columbia, Snake River dams are vital to Pacific Northwest

During the last week of February, the United States Army Corps of Engineers released the long-awaited draft Environmental Impact Statement addressing the many concerns — and alternatives — for the operation of the dams along the Columbia and Snake Rivers, which does not support removal of the lower Snake River dams.

Editorial

Hey, all you face-touchers out there, in an age of coronavirus — just stop!

Stop touching your face.

I mean it! Stop. Touching. Your. Face.

Did you just touch your face?

You probably did. I'd bet 82% of readers have touched their face since beginning this column. I know this because it's almost impossible for the average person to go half a minute without wiping their eyes or their nose or their mouth, without scratching their cheek or their brow or their chin, without indulging in the compulsive hand-to-face behaviors that remind us we're not that far removed from the chimpanzees.

Editorial

How sex education can save lives

When Abba M. learned that a sexual partner had exposed her to the human papillomavirus, commonly known as HPV, she did "a bunch of Googling." The 21-year-old Alabama resident knew very little about it.

Our pets deserve better
Editorial

Our pets deserve better

Now in his early 70s, Daniel Koller should want to be known to us as a veterinarian who dedicated his life to relieving the pain of animals and to contributing to their fitness and well-being.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News