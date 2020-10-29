Return Jaime Herrera Beutler to Congress

In our view, this describes Herrera Beutler’s approach to politics, and one that Congress needs more of.

In the most recent bipartisan rating of 2019, the 3rd District incumbent fell out of the top third in the rankings, to 152nd, slightly below where she was rated in the 2013-14 Congress. But the rest of her previous bipartisan scores were exceptional: 33rd in 2017-18 (15th in 2017), and 26th for 2015-16 (31st in 2015. We have every reason to believe that, more than ever, Herrera Beutler will represent a conciliatory face of the GOP in a Democratic-controlled House.

Another way of documenting Herrera Beutler’s independent streak is to look at how often she votes against legislation supported by her party leadership, when it is in either a majority or minority position.

The non-profit, nonpartisan ProPublica reports that In the current 2019-20 Congressional term, with Republicans in the minority, Herrera Beutler voted 93 times (12.8%), against bills endorsed by the party leadership. This ranked her as the 27th most likely GOP congress member to vote against a party-sponsored bill. This reversed a trend of hers in the preceding four terms, and indicates she is becoming more pragmatic and recognizes the realities of her minority position.