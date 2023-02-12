December 2019 — December 2022

Our late, unlamented homeless camp came from the humblest of backgrounds. In December 2019, a homeless encampment sprang up in the public right-of-way outside Longview’s City Hall. After listening to hours of heated comments, the city restricted camping there. But under a federal court ruling called Martin v. City of Boise, local governments have more power to move homeless people along if they provide a designated site.

Neighbors vocally opposed the old water treatment plant on Fisher’s Lane, so Longview settled on the Alabama Street site as a temporary stopgap. The city paid $40,000 to install fencing, then started paying about $2,000 a month to rent portable toilets and washing stations. When dozens moved in just after Christmas, they were greeted by official signs telling them the camp would close on March 30, 2020.

Calls for police response in the neighborhood around the site were 19% higher than the previous year. As early as that February, Kelso Councilwoman Lisa Alexander was telling The Daily News the camp had too much garbage, too little oversight and was doing little to help its residents. Kelso’s then-mayor, Nancy Malone, called it “squalor.” Alexander asked the rest of the Kelso Council to officially rule out contributing money toward a “no-barrier, unsanctioned, unhosted” site. They agreed unanimously. The preemptive move left Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha “bitterly disappointed.”

Longview at first held firm on its 90-day promise, but the camp’s big break arrived in the form of COVID-19. On the front lines, local warming centers and social-service agencies responded well in taking what immediate precautions they could. But Longview was left with no practical choice but to leave the site open past its deadline. Cowlitz County’s ad-hoc committee assigned to find a new site took two months off, then spent four more eliminating all proposals as unsuitable before disbanding.

By the summer of 2020, the camp’s population had risen to about 100, and trash began to pile. Daily News photos show people against the backdrop of heaped garbage.

In 2021, the city changed its regulations to permit 100 residents for a year, which was primarily an acceptance of the status quo. Then it declared the state of the camp — allowed and permitted by the city itself — an “imminent threat” to public health. More than once, it brought in workers to clear out the site with excavators. It later hired private security and asked the homeless to sign a contract forbidding guns, drugs and yelling. Those were good moves that probably should have been in place from the beginning, if only someone had agreed to pay.

By 2022, a nearby employee asked the Longview council, “Would you want to work at a business 30 yards from that abomination?“ Police staged an “enforcement blitz” in the blocks around Alabama Street and stopped multiple burglaries in progress. They even handed out more citations for illegal camping — the very thing the camp was meant to enable them to do in the first place.

Community House on Broadway submitted a proposal for a much more organized and regulated camp. The county commissioners praised Community House’s expertise and years of involvement, but ultimately rejected the proposal. The committee reviewing the proposal said they believed many Alabama Street campers would choose to find their own shelter rather than be required to take drug tests by the nonprofit. Later, commissioners rejected talking about helping Longview pay for the camp at all.

The city used a further emergency declaration to partner with the Salvation Army and transfer its patronage to a much more heavily regulated tiny-home village. Drugs and alcohol are banned on site. Nonprofit staff act as keepers of the keys and enforcers of the 10 p.m. curfew, and the old camp’s too-long life came to an unmourned end.

The Alabama Street camp was shameful. Elected representatives should never have bestowed official approval on a site that was so unregulated, much less spent taxpayer money on it. Should other municipalities have helped Longview pay for and manage the site? There’s a good argument. Every homeless person at the site was one less beside a road or under a bridge, and those benefits flowed beyond Longview city limits. But after Longview gave its OK, it had literally years to mitigate the problems through normal channels. It was wrong for Longview, the county and other local municipalities to let that clock run out.

There is no guarantee HOPE Village’s results will justify its price tag. But our first impression is that it reflects far better on us, our home and our leaders. We loved seeing a crew of local volunteers arrive to assemble the tiny houses. The residents have better shelter and sanitation, and they’re also held to higher standards. Longview made the right decision in choosing to take its share of document recording fees directly to help pay for the village. The futile search for one all-encompassing interlocal agreement — which several municipalities would have agreed to — was a major obstacle. And if the new site’s results are as good as its improved appearance, maybe it can still earn that big agreement. It’s already played the hero in one way just by allowing a stain to be removed.

Rest in peace, Alabama Street encampment. Don’t come back.