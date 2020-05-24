Researchers make our world a better place

While some folks seem to believe they know enough about catching fish, growing crops or raising livestock, new issues and challenges constantly arise. On top of that is a world population that has grown past 7 billion. That’s billions of meals a day that farmers and fishermen need to provide.

One example of the thousands of challenges facing agriculture is the need for research on weeds. These seemingly mundane plants rob farmers and ranchers by reducing their crop yields and even killing their livestock.

Through research, farmers now have many tools they can use against weeds. Not only can they use chemicals, but crop rotations, cover crops, natural enemies and other techniques to provide a high-tech yet softer solution to controlling weeds in both conventional and organic agriculture.

It’s through research that those innovative techniques were discovered — and more will be added to the toolbox in the years to come.

A better scientific grasp of what’s happening out in the ocean is essential to ensuring a future for 21st century fisheries.

Occasionally, we encounter conversations that can best be described as anti-technology. Some folks say they don’t trust scientists and want to avoid the many advances that researchers have provided.