Remember, we are all contagious

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial was written by Jennifer Wills, director of Longview Parks and Recreation. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

You are contagious… so am I… actually, we all are.

So what does that mean? Contagious, as defined, is the spread of something from one person to another either by direct or indirect contact and which will likely spread to and affect others.

We are finding out in real time just how contagious things can be. You can hop online and see visually on a world map how fast things can spread globally with just the click of a button.

Being “someone” who is contagious right now is terrifying — the last thing in the world you want is to be the person who spreads disease to your friends and loved ones.

BUT THE WORLDS NEEDS YOU TO BE CONTAGIOUS … the right way. Not all things that are contagious are bad. Actually, we could all stand to be infected with some good right about now.

So what else in considered “transmittable”?