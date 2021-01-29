Redistricting rules good, could be better

In 1983, the Legislature and voters amended the state Constitution to create a bipartisan commission for mapping out new districts. Commission members are chosen by leaders of both parties in the Legislature — two chosen by each party. A fifth, nonvoting member is selected as committee chair.

This is preferable to the process in most states, where the Legislature draws new boundaries. That leads to partisan rancor and allows the majority party to draw maps designed to protect that majority.

Such gerrymandering is a threat to American democracy. For example, imagine an area with 25 voters who lean Republican and 25 who lean Democratic, selecting five representatives. By packing one district with 10 voters of similar persuasion, the other four districts can all support the party that drew the map. The result is a 4-1 advantage in terms of representation, even though the total votes are equal.

Washington is able to avoid such partisan boundaries, but our system still has room for improvement. Critics say that districts are drawn under a quid pro quo system to protect incumbents of both parties, reducing the number of contested districts.