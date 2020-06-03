Real question is how we move forward

But on more than one occasion, Mortensen has suggested the governor is implementing state orders for either personal gain or willy nilly for personal or political gain. We don’t believe either is true.

Mortensen and the commission are Monday morning quarterbacking and pandering to his right wing base. There were NO safeguards in place when the virus crashed our lives back in March, and little about it was understood. To have ignored the growing threat, as some governors did, would indeed have been capricious and irresponsible.

Inslee took a more cautious approach. We’re glad he did. And now that the virus is waning here and our knowledge of it is growing, his administration is lifting restrictions in a measured, monitored way. The purpose is to control the disease until medicine and science can catch up with it.

For now, the fastest and most effective way we can “recover” from this crisis is to hope our citizens wear masks, practice good social distancing and follow all the safety recommendations.

Appealing to constitutional rights and bashing the restrictions won’t get us there. It encourages reckless behavior. And for anyone who doubts the virulence of the disease, remember that it killed 100,000 Americans in about two months. That’s nearly one death for every person in Cowlitz County.