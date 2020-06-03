Real question is how we move forward

Last week, the Cowlitz County commissioners passed a resolution related to the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” mandates. The resolution states the county will not take action against any person or entity “pursuing their Constitutional rights,” on obvious reference to state mandates meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
This marks the second time the county commissioners have invoked the constitution to contest Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders. In April, the commissioners approved a resolution asking the governor to lift restrictions on home construction, fishing, gun sales, worshiping and landlords’ ability to evict tenants for non-payment.
The most recent resolution, proposed by Commissioner Arne Mortensen, states county residents are “being injured emotionally, economically and spiritually by arbitrary and capricious mandates.”
Clearly, our citizens have been walloped economically, socially and medically by the coronavirus outbreak. Lost wages, social isolation, fear of illness are real worries.
But the state’s “stay-home, stay safe” mandates are far from capricious and arbitrary. They are a valid government attempt to protect public health, avoid overloaded hospitals and safeguard medical workers and first responders. And they work: As of Tuesday, not a single person had died in Cowlitz County, and not a single person was hospitalized for COVID-19.
But on more than one occasion, Mortensen has suggested the governor is implementing state orders for either personal gain or willy nilly for personal or political gain. We don’t believe either is true.
Mortensen and the commission are Monday morning quarterbacking and pandering to his right wing base. There were NO safeguards in place when the virus crashed our lives back in March, and little about it was understood. To have ignored the growing threat, as some governors did, would indeed have been capricious and irresponsible.
Inslee took a more cautious approach. We’re glad he did. And now that the virus is waning here and our knowledge of it is growing, his administration is lifting restrictions in a measured, monitored way. The purpose is to control the disease until medicine and science can catch up with it.
For now, the fastest and most effective way we can “recover” from this crisis is to hope our citizens wear masks, practice good social distancing and follow all the safety recommendations.
Appealing to constitutional rights and bashing the restrictions won’t get us there. It encourages reckless behavior. And for anyone who doubts the virulence of the disease, remember that it killed 100,000 Americans in about two months. That’s nearly one death for every person in Cowlitz County.
Many of the COVID victims, on average, had plenty of life left to live. To write off their deaths as inevitable is to play God. Now THAT’S arbitrary.
We all want to get back to “normal,” to fish, hike, boat, worship, work and visit family and friends. But for now, limits are necessary to protect us and the people we love.
And constitutional opponents to Inslee’s measures don’t know the law. In 1990, for example, the U.S. Supreme Court held that states are allowed to enact general blanket bans on gatherings of all types, as long as they do not target churches or any one group or activity.
So the real question now is how we move forward. We believe the governor’s plan should be given a chance to work. Looking back and bashing what happened in March is no help.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!