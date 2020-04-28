Randomly test 25,000 Washingtonians for COVID-19 antibodies

Some three months after the first case in the state, two months after a state of emergency was declared, and one month after a state shutdown, Department of Health in Washington could not describe the state’s current testing capability, the level of additional capacity it was aiming for or how that capacity would come about. The agency said it was “not impressed” with any in-home test kits nor had any been federally approved.

In short, if part of getting back to normal depends on waiting for massive widespread testing to see if individuals presently have COVID-19, it sadly appears we may all be waiting a good deal longer. But, if we listen to the scientists, there’s another path forward we CAN take — one with significant implications for determining the right policy steps; to take in the future.

A smart path forward—figure out prevalence in population

Germany. A Harvard econometrician. Stanford.