Put special session on the calendar now

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial originally appeared in The Yakima Herald-Republic. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.
Going back to mid-March and the closing days of the 2020 legislative session in Olympia, there already was talk of an impending special session echoing off the Capitol’s marbled walls.
As the session entered its final week, concern was ramping up regarding COVID-19. When the supplemental budget was revealed March 11, the penultimate day of the session, $100 million from reserve accounts had been included in response to the coronavirus outbreak. That number then doubled overnight as part of the final budget that was sent to Gov. Jay Inslee.
It was a budgeting process that had developed during a period of economic optimism fueled by positive revenue forecasts in January and February. Expecting an extra $1.5 billion in tax collections for the current budget cycle, budget writers for both Democrat-led chambers accordingly and predictably adjusted the two-year budget upward, with much of the focus on programs to address homelessness and affordable housing. While Democrats were eager to spend more, Republicans wisely urged caution.
But by the second week of March, Democrats in Olympia weren’t nearly as optimistic, and the budget reflected those concerns — to a degree. The final budget still included about $1 billion in added spending — less than the original budget plans. Admittedly, nobody had any idea at that time regarding what sort of effect COVID-19 would have on health, jobs or tax revenues.
Any doubts as to the level of seriousness was erased March 23, the day Inslee issued his stay-at-home order. On April 3 he made line-item vetoes worth $445 million to the budget before applying his signature.
Several days ago, faced with the newest preliminary revenue projection showing a possible $7 billion budget shortfall through 2023, Inslee ordered state agencies to freeze most hirings and purchases. In addition, the state Office of Financial Management has told state agencies to report on how they would cut their budgets by 15% for the next fiscal year. Those reports are due by June 1. Later that month, the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council will present its official revenue forecast using updated data from the pandemic’s economic fallout. As scary as this sounds, it’s conceivable that the previous $7 billion estimate is optimistic.
Under the current dire circumstances, Inslee and the OFM have made pragmatic directives. Things are ugly as we speak. They’re going to get uglier. Inslee and other state leaders are doing the jobs they were elected and appointed to do, and they have tough calls to make.
One thing the governor still hasn’t done, though, is round up the posse. There are 147 other people — our state representatives and senators — who were elected in part to have their say in how the state prioritizes and disperses tax dollars.
A special session is inevitable, and it’s time such a session is announced and put on the calendar to begin after the June forecast is known
Lawmakers should be in place — either remotely or in Olympia, with masks and clean hands, along with partitions on their desks in chambers if that’s what it takes — with sharpened pencils at the ready. It promises to be a lively and contentious budgeting process, one that likely will include the next two-year cycle, for 2021-23 (Washington has a four-year balanced-budget law.) They will face tough questions regarding essential services, and perhaps tougher questions on how much federal help the state can expect and how best to help Washington’s families and businesses that have been under unspeakable strain for weeks.
And there’s no time to waste. The recent modest budget adjustments from Olympia aren’t close to enough. There are grueling days and draconian choices ahead, like nothing seen before. By getting a special session on the calendar now, lawmakers would be put on notice to begin negotiations and consensus-building that will be needed to things done.
“The more spending we reduce now, the less reduction in services later,” the Senate Republican budget writer, John Braun, R-Centralia, said recently.
We echo that sentiment. It’s time the Governor’s Office makes it official and sets dates for a special session.
