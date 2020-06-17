Politics in the days of Zoom

But a little something was lost. Not just a common sense of purpose, but a “revival tent” atmosphere that would have sent us out determined to change the world.

Donald Trump seems to understand, perhaps more than anyone, that the “feedback loop” from an assembled audience is critical to his political success. That’s why he’s going back to in-person rallies well before his own CDC guidelines would permit them. That’s why he yanked the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, which wouldn’t guarantee he could hold a full-on, in-person convention with no social distancing limitations, and no masks required. That’s why he moved it to Jacksonville, Florida, where more compliant officials will toss public health considerations to the wind and allow him to have his “big room.” He will be charged up; the audience in the room will be charged up; the television audience will sense it.

I am proud that my party is the one showing restraint at this moment. It has chosen not to subject convention participants, the news media and the public to exposure to an invisible virus that has taken the lives of nearly 120,000 Americans, overtopped our health care delivery system in many areas and wreaked havoc on the economy in a fashion not seen since the Great Depression.