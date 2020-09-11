Peter Abbarno: We must improve child care systems

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 and stay home orders have changed our lives forever. I don’t like using the cliché term “new normal” because we want to return to some semblance of the “old normal.” However, the crisis magnifies problems that need to be solved. In particular, child care.

As a father of school-aged children, husband of a teacher, business owner, Centralia Mayor pro-tem, and candidate for State House of Representatives, a universal concern expressed is lack of child care and the impact it’s having on parents, businesses and our economy. The lack of accessible and reliable child care isn’t a new problem.

In 2011, my wife, Holly, and I had our daughter, Sophia. Seventeen months later, we had our son, Antonio. It was in those moments, holding our newborn, that we made the promise to them, and to ourselves, that we would do more to improve our community. All parents want to more local opportunities to be successful.

As a younger family, we struggled finding reliable child care. My wife was working as a waitress and attending college. I was a new associate attorney with student debt up to my eyeballs. Child care was tough; we made too much for free child care, but not enough to live beyond paycheck to paycheck.