Our view: With veto, Inslee proves even his own party shouldn't trust him

Gov. Jay Inslee is now known as a backstabber, even to some of his fellow Democrats.

In a move that will compromise his ability to lead, the governor late last month vetoed key parts of the Legislature’s two carbon-reduction bills. The vetoes were of provisions that delayed implementation of the bills until the Legislature adopts a state transportation package.

Why should we care you may ask? You might ask. Well, because politics and loyalty matter.

The governor’s action undercut months of negotiating and bargaining over “cap-and-trade” climate change legislation. Inslee himself, who has portrayed himself as a warrior against global warming, has unsuccessfully sought such legislation since he took office in 2013, even with his own party in control for most of the time.

In the last session, Democratic leadership finally managed to pass the legislation — with provisos that the state has a transportation package adopted for cap-and-trade to take effect. The leadership, particularly state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, worked assiduously and in public view on a “grand bargain” to work out a compromise. Without that effort, it’s unlikely the bills would ever have passed to reach Inslee’s desk in the first place.