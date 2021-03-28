OUR VIEW: While not perfect, Spirit Lake access road is necessary to prevent catastrophe

It’s a bit like kissing your sister: distasteful but sometimes necessary.
So it is with the U.S. Forest Service proposal to build a 3.4-mile temporary road into the Spirit Lake basin from Windy Ridge as part of a two-pronged project to reduce the risk of catastrophic flooding along the Toutle, Cowlitz and Columbia rivers.
Contractors would use the road to replace the aging single gate controlling water flow through the lake’s drainage tunnel. And drill rigs would use the 16-foot-wide dirt route to bore into the debris blockage that dammed the lake during the May 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.
The road and drilling operations would traverse some of the most ecologically fragile parts of the volcano’s blast zone. At least six streams created in 1980 would need to be crossed and 25 research plots would at least be partially affected by the operation, according to the Forest Service.
There’s no doubt about it: Roads and drill rigs cause disturbances that disrupt research and risk introducing invasive species. Drilling mud, fuel spills and earth movement are not pretty or ecologically sensitive. These activities conflict with the purpose for establishing the 110,000-acre Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument: to preserve the area as undisturbed as possible to study how nature rebounds from calamity and stitches together new webs of life.
However, we see no alternative to the Forest Service project, and the 1982 law creating the area recognized that public safety must be considered in managing the area.
If Spirit Lake broke through its natural debris blockage, the ensuing flood would cause “flooding unprecedented in the history of the United States,” the U.S. Geological Survey wrote in 1982. Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock would be wiped out. Damage could approach $4 billion, according to recent Forest Service estimates.
The stakes are just too high to ignore or dismiss.
Critics might point out there is no emergency, that no failure is imminent. True, the 8,500-foot drainage tunnel and control gate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed in 1985 have kept the lake at about 3,440 feet above sea level — about 35 feet below the level engineers determined at that time to be safe.
But what of the single, deteriorating control gate failed or the tunnel — which crosses a fault zone — failed and got blocked off by a sudden rush of water or an earthquake? The lake could rise dangerously high over just several months, especially in winter. In the winter of 2016, for example, Spirit Lake rose 18 feet in just two months while the tunnel was shut down for repairs in the fault area.
And the hurried engineering assessment of the debris blockage made 40 years ago does not account for changes that could affect its stability — such as soil erosion and compaction and further development of the groundwater system. Reassessing the blockage was a major recommendation of the National Academy of Sciences several years ago. Boring several hundred feet deep into the blockage would address that concern.
“Citizens of these communities are living and working downstream from a poorly understood natural debris blockage that utilizes a dated tunnel outlet infrastructure system that is subject to failure,” Eric Veach, supervisor of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, writes in his decision notice for the Spirit Lake project.
Anyone who lived here in 1982 would likely agree. That summer geologists became alarmed at the danger the lake posed, triggering an emergency corps of engineers pumping operation to lower and control the lake. The community lived under a cloud of potential doom, with outsiders comparing us to living under the Sword of Damocles.
No, thank you. Not again.
There are simply no other viable alternatives to doing the work, which must take place in a very inaccessible and often inclement area. Using helicopters to haul construction and drilling equipment to the work areas — as some have suggested — is far more costly and would prolong the multi-year project. Weather delays could be critical, and some work must be done in one construction season.
While we lament the potential impact on research, there are some mitigating factors:
The temporary road will be built largely on the path of the road the Corps lf Engineers built to support its 1982-85 pumping operation. And the work area at the lake will use the same footprint used to stage the pumping operation.
The work will affect a small area — about 4% of the nearly 4,000-acre “Class One” research area on the Pumice Plain, according to the Forest Service.
All vehicles entering the area must be clean and free of mud, oil and plant materials prior to entry to the Monument to reduce the chances of introducing invasive species. The Forest Service says it will establish protocols and work with the research community and Indian tribes to minimize disturbances to science and the land.
The agency has a strong obligation to do so. The area involved is among the newest landscapes on earth and has many lessons to teach. In the interests of protecting this potential — and holding the agency’s feet to the fire — we suggest the Forest Service undertake periodic public assessments of the project and that they include the research community and other interested parties.
Rarely is there so much to lose in a land management decision, but rarely are the stakes so high. It would be imprudent to put the problem off for another day.