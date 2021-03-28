OUR VIEW: While not perfect, Spirit Lake access road is necessary to prevent catastrophe

However, we see no alternative to the Forest Service project, and the 1982 law creating the area recognized that public safety must be considered in managing the area.

If Spirit Lake broke through its natural debris blockage, the ensuing flood would cause “flooding unprecedented in the history of the United States,” the U.S. Geological Survey wrote in 1982. Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock would be wiped out. Damage could approach $4 billion, according to recent Forest Service estimates.

The stakes are just too high to ignore or dismiss.

Critics might point out there is no emergency, that no failure is imminent. True, the 8,500-foot drainage tunnel and control gate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed in 1985 have kept the lake at about 3,440 feet above sea level — about 35 feet below the level engineers determined at that time to be safe.

But what of the single, deteriorating control gate failed or the tunnel — which crosses a fault zone — failed and got blocked off by a sudden rush of water or an earthquake? The lake could rise dangerously high over just several months, especially in winter. In the winter of 2016, for example, Spirit Lake rose 18 feet in just two months while the tunnel was shut down for repairs in the fault area.