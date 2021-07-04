Our view: We're excited to join Go 4th

Lifting COVID restraints in stages is prudent. Yet some of the remaining rules befuddle us. One is the limit for venues of 10,000 or more. Attendance will be capped at 75% of capacity (15,000 in a 20,000-seat arena, for example). We’re not sure what logic or efficacy there may be in leaving every fourth seat vacant.

We also don’t understand the logic of retaining the eviction moratorium on rents and mortgages. The economy is opening up: Workers should be able to return to jobs and pay their monthly obligations.

We’re also leery about asking employers to monitor whether their employees are vaccinated. That’s not their job. And we’re concerned the state could unintentionally create a two-tiered society based on vaccination.

Despite our shared concern about state COVID requirements, southwest Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh was way out of bounds when he wore a yellow Star of David during a speech to protest the state’s vaccine rules for workers last week.

The six-pointed hexagram was a tool of the Holocaust. The Nazis appropriated it to identify Jews for exclusion and extermination, some of which took place through inhumane medical experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. The Star of David thus became a Jewish symbol indicating martyrdom and heroism.