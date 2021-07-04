Our view: We're excited to join Go 4th

Ah, the earthy smell of Russian piroshky and the charbroiled aroma of hamburgers and other summer fare.
The colorful sight of cardboard sailboats and pilots of mini galleons plying the waters of Lake Sacajawea. Elephant ears. Tie-dyed shirts. The hole-in-one floating dock. Music of many genres echoing across the lake. Fire and log trucks, vintage cars, horses and baton twirlers marching up Kessler Boulevard.
How good it is that Go 4th is back, back because Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday lifted or modified many COVID-19 social distancing restrictions — as he said he would.
Inslee’s action marks an end to 15 months of lockdowns and capacity limits that closed or restricted businesses, entertainment venues and untold numbers of social gatherings.
COVID-19 has killed 600,000 Americans, including nearly 100 in Cowlitz County. It created social, political and economic conflict over how best to contain and defeat it.
We’ve lived in dread. We’ve labored with confusion over regulations that changed in response to new science and infection rates. We’ve suffered from loneliness, isolation and the deaths of family and friends. Our anger has flared when we encountered others not doing their part or blasted officials for asking for too much sacrifice. We’re tired of having to approach people with a sense of wariness.
So how appropriate it is that the Go 4th Festival is Cowlitz County’s first major community event sanctioned under the governor’s new guidance. It is by far the most popular and well-attended community event in Cowlitz County, a three-day bash celebrating American independence. This year it also has additional symbolic meaning: We’re not free from COVID, but we’re getting to a strong whiff of freedom from the restraints that have governed our social lives since March 2020. Restaurants and businesses can open at 100% capacity. Size limits have been lifted for funerals, weddings and church services.
Restoring our freedom to socialize has been made possible because of vaccines. Nearly 70% of state residents 16 years old and older have begun the vaccination process. Vaccination numbers in Cowlitz County remain behind the state’s, at 56%. And the slow pace likely is why Cowlitz County’s rate of infections and hospitalizations are far above the state averages.
So as we celebrate, it’s important to remember the virus still lingers and has potential to flare anew. Precautions still are important, or Go 4th could become a superspreader event. If you’re not vaccinated, please mask up if you attend.
The ongoing risk is, of course, why the governor is retaining some restrictions: Unvaccinated people still are required to wear face masks in indoor public places, and masks still are mandatory in jails, medical and care facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Employers still must require masks and social distancing measures for unvaccinated workers.
Lifting COVID restraints in stages is prudent. Yet some of the remaining rules befuddle us. One is the limit for venues of 10,000 or more. Attendance will be capped at 75% of capacity (15,000 in a 20,000-seat arena, for example). We’re not sure what logic or efficacy there may be in leaving every fourth seat vacant.
We also don’t understand the logic of retaining the eviction moratorium on rents and mortgages. The economy is opening up: Workers should be able to return to jobs and pay their monthly obligations.
We’re also leery about asking employers to monitor whether their employees are vaccinated. That’s not their job. And we’re concerned the state could unintentionally create a two-tiered society based on vaccination.
Despite our shared concern about state COVID requirements, southwest Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh was way out of bounds when he wore a yellow Star of David during a speech to protest the state’s vaccine rules for workers last week.
The six-pointed hexagram was a tool of the Holocaust. The Nazis appropriated it to identify Jews for exclusion and extermination, some of which took place through inhumane medical experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. The Star of David thus became a Jewish symbol indicating martyrdom and heroism.
Equating Nazi atrocities with vaccination efforts to protect the health of citizens is deeply troubling and distorts history. It is offensive to the victims and families of the holocaust. It trivializes the tragedy and puts Walsh, a fiery libertarian, in extremist company with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also compared mask mandates with the Holocaust.