Our view: Washington State must act to curb catalytic converter thefts

You parked your car in a safe, well-lit location overnight, but when you start it the next morning it gives off the harsh, throaty roar of a racecar.

The racket instantly tells you that you’re the victim of catalytic converter thieves, who have been stealing the air pollution control devices in droves over the past year or so.

Oregon last month adopted a law to help curb the thefts, and we’d like Washington to act, too, as part of a solution to this nationwide problem.

Catalytic converters are a component of exhaust systems required in U.S. cars since 1975. They’re mounted under cars between the engine and muffler and convert air pollutants to less harmful gases.

The devices do this through use of rare precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum. The pandemic has limited supply of these minerals by curtailing mining, particularly in South Africa, a major producer of rhodium. Global demand also has increased due to stricter pollution control standards, particularly in China.

True to the rules of supply and demand, prices for these metals have soared. Rhodium prices, for example, increased 3,000% in five years and reached a record $21,900 an ounce this year, according to the New York Times. That’s 12 times the price of gold.