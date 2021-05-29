Our view: Time to light a fire under Go 4th

Clatskanie finished the year 15-1, with the lone loss coming to, you guessed it, Rainier. And at least five players from that title game will go on to play college softball. Our hats are off to both teams.

Urban hiking done right

Urban trails are great in theory, not always in reality. Would-be walkers sometimes encounter sketchy neighborhoods, cars whizzing past with only a white line for protection, and random bits of path linking nothing in particular. Rainier’s Riverfront Trail, opened this month after paving, is an example of doing it right.

The 700-foot section just completed is ADA accessible and wide enough for hikers, bikers, dog walkers and wheelchair users to share. It has a great view of the Columbia River. Future plans include plants, lighting and a connection that would reach the boat tie-up at Third Street.

On one side, the riverbank needed to be stabilized; on the other, easements were needed from private landowners. Rainier mayor Jerry Cole called this trail his “dream” and “vision.” This is one dream that deserved to come true.

Blazing a new trail

The Portland Trail Blazers debuted vaccinated sections this week in the Moda Center as Portland played host to Denver in the NBA Western Conference Playoff.