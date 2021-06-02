Our view: State rules for businesses to check vaccination status of employees without masks an invasion of medical privacy

The time for government to force businesses to make health decisions for their employees should be over.

Businesses are reopening. Fans got to cheer for the Trail Blazers in the playoffs. The Indy 500 sold out to 135,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said, “If you are vaccinated, you’re protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day.” And we listened: Tens of millions of people traveled last weekend.

The class of 2021 is mostly able to enjoy in-person graduation ceremonies, with the promise of classes and sports going back to more normal schedules in the fall.

The vaccines had unpleasant short-term effects for many, but it’s clear they do an outstanding job preventing COVID-19. This is shaping up as the outcome we all hoped for, in which deaths continue to fall even as masks come off and normal life resumes. But to continue on our way out of this nightmare, we need to clean up some lingering restrictions that are increasingly out of place.

Gov. Jay Inslee has used the Washington Department of Labor and Industries as his billy club. When Cowlitz County residents decided eating out was a risk they were willing to take, it was Labor and Industries that levied enormous, still-pending fines on Stuffy’s II and Creekside Cafe for serving them.