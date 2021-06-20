Our view: Sabotage of methanol project extracts a heavy toll

This was the second major industrial proposal to die in Cowlitz County due to state and environmental opposition. We were ambivalent about the giant coal export dock proposed for the old Reynolds Metals Co. aluminum site. However, what is memorable about that battle is how capriciously and arbitrarily the Inslee administration handled that one, too.

During that debate, coal dock opponents said “we could do better.” The methanol project was such a project. So to those of you who opposed it: What are you going to find that’s better? How can we pitch ourselves to the industrial community?

If he has an ounce of interest and compassion for our area, the governor would help us craft an industrial policy that can have some assurance of recruiting success. But we can’t see any project involving fossil fuels getting a fair shake from his administration.

Fossil fuels, used and regulated wisely, will have an important role to play in the world’s economy for years to come. For many reasons, the Lower Columbia River Region is well-positioned to ship these products off to Asia (the proposed destination of the coal and methanol). We are the nation’s most trade-dependent state, and we just lost an opportunity to expand that business portfolio.

