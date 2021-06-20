Our view: Sabotage of methanol project exacts a heavy toll

The Inslee administration killed the best jobs prospect to come to Cowlitz County in years — and our community will pay the consequences for years to come.
Northwest Innovation Works would have brought 200 permanent jobs and a $2.3 billion investment to a community with chronically high unemployment, a shrinking industrial tax base and a population that is aging because there is so little opportunity for the people who grow up here.
The project would have been good for the economy and the environment. It would have reduced global greenhouse gas emissions by using natural gas to manufacture methanol as a feedstock substitute for coal. Three separate studies supported that assertion, but the Inslee administration ignored its own findings and turned the plant down anyway.
As we have documented, the state permitting process was long (nearly seven years), cumbersome, arbitrary and capricious. The environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper fought it with multiple lawsuits, falsehoods and exaggerations, using it as a proxy to combat fracking, a controversial means of extracting natural gas.
What we witnessed was shortsighted sabotage of a golden opportunity to build our economy and be part of the solution to global climate change. While we lament the lost opportunity, our bigger concern now is, where do we go from here? What industrialist would even consider locating here when the regulatory environment is so unstable and growing more difficult by the month?
This was the second major industrial proposal to die in Cowlitz County due to state and environmental opposition. We were ambivalent about the giant coal export dock proposed for the old Reynolds Metals Co. aluminum site. However, what is memorable about that battle is how capriciously and arbitrarily the Inslee administration handled that one, too.
During that debate, coal dock opponents said “we could do better.” The methanol project was such a project. So to those of you who opposed it: What are you going to find that’s better? How can we pitch ourselves to the industrial community?
If he has an ounce of interest and compassion for our area, the governor would help us craft an industrial policy that can have some assurance of recruiting success. But we can’t see any project involving fossil fuels getting a fair shake from his administration.
Fossil fuels, used and regulated wisely, will have an important role to play in the world’s economy for years to come. For many reasons, the Lower Columbia River Region is well-positioned to ship these products off to Asia (the proposed destination of the coal and methanol). We are the nation’s most trade-dependent state, and we just lost an opportunity to expand that business portfolio.