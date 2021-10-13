Our view: Retain incumbents in Kalama

Kalama went through a turbulent time after the City Council in 2018 voted to build a new $2.7 million police station at Maruhn Park. The unpopular decision led to a significant change in council membership two years ago.
Peace has returned, and much of the credit accrues to Mayor Mike Reuter and council members Jon Stanfill and Sandra Macias-Hughes. They are voices of moderation and advocates of consensus and towing the line on taxes and utility hikes. They care deeply about the city’s fortunes and have track records of accomplishment.
That is why The Daily News endorses them in the races for mayor and two council positions.
Stanfill, appointed two years ago, is running for a full four-year term in Position 1. He is challenged by massage therapist Sara Hutchinson.
Stanfill, a professor of theology at the University of Portland, is cheerful, thoughtful and energetic. He is the council liaison with the police department, helping produce a five-year police strategic plan. He also is council liaison to the Kalama Chamber of Commerce, of which he is a board member. (We also like the fact that Stanfill and his wife are developing a craft distillery in town, which will give him a business perspective on government.)
He has proven himself to be nonpartisan and open to compromise, changing his mind on a proposal to allow ATVs in city streets, for example, after gauging citizen comments and doing his research.
Stanfill is the force behind a measure to allow accessory dwellings — so-called mother in law apartments — to help ease the city’s housing shortage. Voters would do well to retain his energy, creativity and open-mindedness.
Macias-Hughes, who worked 28 years as a manager in the heath care industry, is challenged for council Position 2 by Scott Moon, manager of a hydrogen plant in Kalama.
The race is the only Kalama contest with any real acrimony, with Moon contending the city should be developing a computerized maintenance plan for its facilities to avoid breakdowns and costly repairs. The idea has merit, but Moon surprisingly could not cite its cost. And he has been overly critical of the city public works department, saying he’d pay for such a plan with savings by cutting waste. He has publicly called the city out for delays in constructing a new water line, calling it a “pipeline to nowhere.”
Macias-Hughes and Mayor Reuter have accused Moon of misrepresenting the situation based on wrong information he has received from his brother, a city worker, and that he is unjustly critical of the Public Works Department.
Our view here is that that town does not need a new source of conflict, and Moon’s goals and agenda seem otherwise limited.
Macias-Hughes has proven herself a consensus-builder, having been elected by the council three times as mayor pro-tem. She’s quietly assertive, a steady Eddie who demonstrates comprehensive knowledge of the city, its challenges and direction. She deserves another four-year term.
Mayor Reuter, first elected in 2017, is opposed by Mike Truesdell, who served on the City Council for 10 years before resigning in May 2019 for personal reasons.
We were disappointed with Reuter’s opposition to the $2 billion methanol project, which would have brought 200 jobs and significant tax revenues to the city. But Reuter helped steer the council through the police station conflict. The city is moving forward with new sewer and water projects and slowly addressing downtown flooding problems. It has a congenial working relationship with the dynamic Port of Kalama, and two new housing developments are in the works. Given the city’s positive momentum, Reuter deserves another term.