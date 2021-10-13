Our view: Retain incumbents in Kalama

Stanfill is the force behind a measure to allow accessory dwellings — so-called mother in law apartments — to help ease the city’s housing shortage. Voters would do well to retain his energy, creativity and open-mindedness.

Macias-Hughes, who worked 28 years as a manager in the heath care industry, is challenged for council Position 2 by Scott Moon, manager of a hydrogen plant in Kalama.

The race is the only Kalama contest with any real acrimony, with Moon contending the city should be developing a computerized maintenance plan for its facilities to avoid breakdowns and costly repairs. The idea has merit, but Moon surprisingly could not cite its cost. And he has been overly critical of the city public works department, saying he’d pay for such a plan with savings by cutting waste. He has publicly called the city out for delays in constructing a new water line, calling it a “pipeline to nowhere.”

Macias-Hughes and Mayor Reuter have accused Moon of misrepresenting the situation based on wrong information he has received from his brother, a city worker, and that he is unjustly critical of the Public Works Department.

Our view here is that that town does not need a new source of conflict, and Moon’s goals and agenda seem otherwise limited.