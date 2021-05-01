Our view: Respect the history kept in cemeteries

The countryside in Cowlitz County and the nation are dotted with them: abandoned or near-abandoned cemeteries that are deteriorating due to neglect, vandalism and nature’s potency to grow over human works.
We’ve recently highlighted local efforts to preserve two such places: The old Jackson Cemetery in the Delameter Valley and Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens.
First, we thank and praise the volunteers trying to restore these grounds, which are the final resting places for some of Cowlitz County’s notable citizens.
The Friends of Jackson Cemetery are clearing away a century of trees, weed, grass and shrubs. They’re also cleaning headstones and looking for markers that may have vanished from the estimated 80 graves, which include those of Castle Rock founders William and Elizabeth Huntington and Delameter Valley pioneers Henry and Elizabeth Jackson.
Cowlitz View is in far better shape, but retired Kelso barber Bill Ammons is working with asphalt company Lakeside Industries to restore the deteriorating ring road around the graves. The cemetery includes the graves of 30 known Civil War veterans; former county sheriff and Kelso police chief Carl Pritchard; Ostrander railroad and timber pioneer Oliver Byerly; and Emmett Schroeder, Kelso’s beloved mid-20th century football coach.
Second, we want to encourage people to assist or donate to these causes — and to dedicate themselves to studying and respecting the past.
As novelist William Faulkner said in “Requiem for A Nun”: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
These are the people who helped pioneer Cowlitz County and the nation. They were laid to rest without national or even regional fanfare. No dramatic monuments lavish their graves. In retrospect, perhaps their contributions may appear meager compared to those of more august national and state figures. They may have been simple country folks, but most of them lived with dignity. They celebrated, toiled and dreamed through the human experience. They helped create the stuff of our civilization. And they deserve to rest with dignity and not simply be forgotten.
The road to Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens is cracked; century-old gravestones are tilted; and the headstones sometimes are too worn to read.
The plight of rural cemeteries is in part a result of a trend away from burials as a growing majority of Americans choose cremation. This depletes revenues from cemetery operations. So, there is a need for fundraising and additional volunteer support.
In addition, the Cemetery District that owns and operates the half-acre Jackson Cemetery did not have access to the site for years because it is surrounded by other private property. One of those owners has been cooperative in recent years, but this situation needs to be rectified through some kind of permanent easement.
With all the pressing issues we face today, one can legitimately ask why it is important to restore old cemeteries. The answer is simple: It is a way of remembering, understanding and respecting our past.
History, unfortunately, has been neglected in America’s schools to the detriment of our Democracy. Six former U.S. secretaries of education March 1 released a letter noting “we collectively spend about 1,000 times more per student on science, technology, engineering, and math education than we do on history and civics.”
“Regrettably, civics, which teaches skills of participation and the knowledge that sustains it, and history, which provides a frame of reference for the present, have been sorely neglected over the past half-century in U.S. schools. This cannot continue to be the case,” the letter states.
America’s obsession with the here and now, its glorification of youth, the latest hits and fashions are severing our connection with history. Knowledge and study of local history especially seem to have declined.
Certainly the renaissance of history study must begin at home and in schools. But cemeteries are great portals into the past. What more tangible way for local high school students to learn about the Civil War than to study the lives of those veterans buried at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens? What better way for local students to understand the hardships and resourcefulness of pioneer life — and appreciate their modern conveniences — than to study life at the Jacksons’ Inn on the old Military Road?
It is very cool the staff and volunteers of the Cowlitz Historical Museum on May 4 will present on online portrayal of four people buried at Cowlitz View who died from the Spanish Flu, the last great pandemic to sweep the nation before COVID-19 struck last year. It is a palpable way to connect the present with the past and perhaps better understand our current predicament.