Our view: Respect the history kept in cemeteries

History, unfortunately, has been neglected in America’s schools to the detriment of our Democracy. Six former U.S. secretaries of education March 1 released a letter noting “we collectively spend about 1,000 times more per student on science, technology, engineering, and math education than we do on history and civics.”

“Regrettably, civics, which teaches skills of participation and the knowledge that sustains it, and history, which provides a frame of reference for the present, have been sorely neglected over the past half-century in U.S. schools. This cannot continue to be the case,” the letter states.

America’s obsession with the here and now, its glorification of youth, the latest hits and fashions are severing our connection with history. Knowledge and study of local history especially seem to have declined.

Certainly the renaissance of history study must begin at home and in schools. But cemeteries are great portals into the past. What more tangible way for local high school students to learn about the Civil War than to study the lives of those veterans buried at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens? What better way for local students to understand the hardships and resourcefulness of pioneer life — and appreciate their modern conveniences — than to study life at the Jacksons’ Inn on the old Military Road?