Our view: Officials must take action on homeless camp

After years of playing political hot potato with the issue, officials may at last have a plan to seriously cope with the area’s stubborn and heart-wrenching homeless camping problem.
Longview and Cowlitz County staff and an official committee have developed a plan for a supervised, hosted homeless camp. Like the existing, unsupervised Alabama Street camp, the new camp would have sanitation and garbage service and hand-washing stations.
Unlike the current camp, however, the new camp would have 24/7 staff supervision and designated campsites to limit the population. It would require campers to develop “housing stability” plans so their stay does not become permanent. Officials would contract with a social service agency to run the camp.
The host agency would provide paid staff on site, and a good neighbor agreement would be established with safety and security measures, an intake process and a code of conduct.
We urge officials to act on the plan quickly. It is a good framework. Some questions still need to be resolved, and they arose at the Longview City Council workshop Thursday night.
But this is the time to put aside petty differences and NIMBYism and remember, troubled though they may be, these homeless campers are humans and should not be treated like a disease. This is the time to follow the lead of other localities in the region — such as Aberdeen and Olympia, which have established hosted homeless camps. This is the time to address this tragedy in a humanitarian way.
The city/county plan addresses some of the most egregious problems with the Alabama Street camp. The camp has become a squalid, drug-infested blight since the city of Longview opened it in late in 2019 in an effort to get the homeless away from City Hall and Lake Sacajawea. Its population has doubled to about 150, three times the number allowed by city ordinance. Businesses in the area routinely complain about the campers’ behaviors.
The location of the new hosted camp is one of the most fraught aspects of this problem. The most likely and reasonable choice at this point is to keep it at the Alabama Street site, though that would require officials to find a second temporary site for the campers while the Alabama location is cleaned up.
The city-county agreement stipulates the supervised camp be located in Longview. Funded by the county, it would operate as a pilot project for 12 months and be subject to review.
Longview set up the Alabama Street camp intending it to close after 90 days, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans. An ad hoc committee that searched for alternative sites disbanded in June after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against potential locations.
The plan for a hosted camp also would require the Longview City Council to change its homeless encampment ordinance, which limits encampments to 50 people and a 90-day maximum.
And, we would add, some precautions are needed to prevent the hosted camp from becoming a magnet for homeless from outside this community. Some of this might be achieved by limiting campers to designated spots, projected to be from 50 to 100. This needs to be a temporary place where local people with no options can go until they can sew their lives back together, it should not be developed to serve as a comfortable permanent home for anyone.
There are many people in the community who no doubt would disband the Alabama Street camp and let the homeless fend for themselves. The trouble with that is it leads to more widespread urban blight, and dispersing the homeless under highway overpasses and along riverbanks would make it much harder for social service agencies to find and help them.
The county would pay for the site with some of the $850,000 it collects annually in document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. Objections have arisen about spending public money on the homeless, with critics saying the job should be left to non-profit organizations and churches.
Local churches have stepped up to help the homeless, but the problem is much bigger than they or the Community House on Broadway shelter can handle. And many homeless are not willing — better to say “able” — to comply with the rules these groups establish. That said, it will be important the hosts of the new camp enforce the rules.
This is a thorny and politically difficult issue. Many drivers of the problem — drugs, economic dislocation, mental health problems, rising health and living costs — are mostly beyond local officials’ ability to address. But the problem is real. Homeless camps are a blight on our city and our collective consciousness, and it is the kind of social issue public officials are elected to address.
This new city-county plan gives them a good framework to act now.