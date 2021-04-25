Our view: Officials must take action on homeless camp

And, we would add, some precautions are needed to prevent the hosted camp from becoming a magnet for homeless from outside this community. Some of this might be achieved by limiting campers to designated spots, projected to be from 50 to 100. This needs to be a temporary place where local people with no options can go until they can sew their lives back together, it should not be developed to serve as a comfortable permanent home for anyone.

There are many people in the community who no doubt would disband the Alabama Street camp and let the homeless fend for themselves. The trouble with that is it leads to more widespread urban blight, and dispersing the homeless under highway overpasses and along riverbanks would make it much harder for social service agencies to find and help them.

The county would pay for the site with some of the $850,000 it collects annually in document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. Objections have arisen about spending public money on the homeless, with critics saying the job should be left to non-profit organizations and churches.