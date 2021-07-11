Our view: No better time than now to join a service club

Unfortunately, service clubs across the nation have been in decline for decades, a trend highlighted in 2000 by Robert Putnam’s “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community.” The trend has accelerated since then.

Sociologists cite many reasons: The decline of unions and the middle class. Reduced earning power and the need for two-earner households. Loss of time due to family and work obligations. The rise of television and technology-based entertainment. Some social scientists cite rising mobility, which keeps people from rooting in their communities. And, in an aging county like our own, there is a shortage of young and middle-aged adults to replace club members who are mellowing out.

These are difficult obstacles to overcome, not to mention that sometimes social and fraternal organizations can become hidebound groups resistant to change and new ideas.

Still, it would be a shame for these groups to slink into the shadows of history. There are so many good deeds awaiting their dedication.

Virtually all local service clubs are looking for new members. We encourage our readers and all citizens to explore the possibilities and sign up for an organization they feel suited for. There are so many that a sincere person is bound to find one that aligns with his or her interests and talents.