Our view: Longview community supports its students

Thumbs up: Student support

The community deserves a giant thumb of approval for helping exceed the goal for The Daily News’ sixth annual Students in Need drive.

Donations continue to trickle in to this year’s effort, which ended a week ago. Close to $34,000 has been collected to help keep students attending Lower Columbia College. Our goal was $30,000.

The drive is a classic “hands up” effort that raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund. The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out.

In its first five years, Students in Need raised $188,000. This year’s donations boost that to about $221,000. Every penny gets sent to the college.

Success of this year’s campaign was all the more remarkable because the fundraiser overlapped with another surge of COVID-19. We don’t know for sure, but perhaps donors responded to news that enrollment at the college is down due to the financial stresses of the pandemic.

Our community needs robust enrollment at LCC because Cowlitz County and its workforce generally are undereducated compared to many areas of the state. Students in Need helps students who are enrolled to stay enrolled.