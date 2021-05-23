Our view: Lifting of mask rules exposes framework of new social morality

While governors and health departments can change rules with the stroke of a pen, the rest of us have a harder adjustment to make: We have to deal with the honor system.

At this point, it’s clear America will not issue a top-down “vaccine passport” we can flash as we go about our daily lives. The feds might set some rules surrounding the use of such passports, but they’re not going to issue them, nor have they kept a database of who would get one. As Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN, “You’re gonna be depending on people being honest enough to say whether they are vaccinated or not.”

Many of us now have vaccine cards we were handed when we got our shots, along with encouragement to save them as proof for later. But these aren’t photo IDs and have no security features. No bar, restaurant or grocery store wants bouncers at the front door checking the scribbles on these cards for every person who enters.

Many large chains, such as Fred Meyer, Home Depot and Starbucks, responded by keeping their masks-for-all rules in place. Of course, they have every legal right to do this, just as they always had the legal right to say, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” And if you choose to enter a certain store, or take a certain job, please follow the rules in place on that private property.