Our view: Lifting of mask rules exposes framework of new social morality

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Joe Biden’s administration forced us all to rethink the fragile social standards involving masks we’ve worked out over the past year.
According to these new rules, “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
Early in the vaccine rollout, we got some very cautious guidance that basically told us, “After you’re vaccinated, pretend you’re not.” That did not build confidence that the shots worked or would improve our lives. Many people remained lukewarm. Now it’s clear the shots are very effective, and the goal is to better incentivize people. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”
Biden set an example by taking off his own mask and allowing vaccinated White House staff to do the same. Certain other guidelines have been slower to catch up, such as recommendations for summer camps and schools.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was cool toward the idea, suggesting no one would be allowed to unmask on the House floor until all members are vaccinated. But as the changes percolate down to states and school districts, many local authorities are matching the CDC’s new standards.
While governors and health departments can change rules with the stroke of a pen, the rest of us have a harder adjustment to make: We have to deal with the honor system.
At this point, it’s clear America will not issue a top-down “vaccine passport” we can flash as we go about our daily lives. The feds might set some rules surrounding the use of such passports, but they’re not going to issue them, nor have they kept a database of who would get one. As Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN, “You’re gonna be depending on people being honest enough to say whether they are vaccinated or not.”
Many of us now have vaccine cards we were handed when we got our shots, along with encouragement to save them as proof for later. But these aren’t photo IDs and have no security features. No bar, restaurant or grocery store wants bouncers at the front door checking the scribbles on these cards for every person who enters.
Many large chains, such as Fred Meyer, Home Depot and Starbucks, responded by keeping their masks-for-all rules in place. Of course, they have every legal right to do this, just as they always had the legal right to say, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” And if you choose to enter a certain store, or take a certain job, please follow the rules in place on that private property.
In a larger sense, these businesses are on the wrong side of history. At some point, as this pandemic tails off, they will move to the honor system. Our president, as well as the highest medical authorities in our country, have shouted from the rooftops that now is that time. So why wait? We have no doubt the CEOs and boards of Starbucks and Home Depot are fine businessmen, but we certainly don’t rank them above Dr. Fauci or the CDC in terms of who knows best when the masks should come off.
The reason is not that Home Depot considers itself a medical authority. It’s that the honor system makes us uncomfortable. We’ve built a public morality around masks. Enthusiastic wearers are civic-minded altruists who support the common good — or maybe they’re gullible sheep. The maskless are stupid, selfish flat-Earthers — or maybe they’re patriots who remember what America stands for. Regardless of what you believe, we’ve tied complex moral values to masks, and now the honor system makes us sweat because it takes away a yardstick by which we judged people.
A glance at social media, or the opinion pages of newspapers around the country, shows our discomfort. “The honor system is too dangerous,” we cry. “Anti-vaxxers will take off their masks! Anyone can take off their masks! I think I’ll keep wearing mine, just to make clear I’m one of the good people! What if I take it off and people don’t understand that I’m good?”
Reality check: Anti-vaxxers had their masks off already. Cowlitz County law enforcement was never hauling people away just for showing their face in public. There were a few angry, public confrontations, but for the most part, people who strongly opposed masks were already living life without them. We’re not squirming over some new danger of infection; we squirm because we’re losing our EZ-Read way of judging people.
Ultimately, this is something we all need to push through. The goal is not to maintain our divisions; the goal is getting back to normal. Soon, people who believe different things about masks and freedom will pass on the sidewalk and never know. A level of tribalism will disappear. We won’t all be forced to take sides.
When it was time to make masks work, we responded. Some of us sat down at our sewing machines and got to work. Some of us got on eBay. Some of us went through a year of our lives with our glasses continually fogged up. We donated. We shared. Now instead it’s time to make the honor system work. Let’s show the same ingenuity.