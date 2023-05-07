Local rivers are often seen more as a path for industries to transport goods than a way to enjoy the beauty of nature.

The banks of the Columbia River in Longview are dotted with smokestacks, and barges of timber or other products barrel up and down the waterway.

But over on the smaller Coweeman River in Kelso, local officials are finding a way to capitalize on the natural beauty of the Cowlitz River tributary in a less invasive way: creating a launch for nonmotorized boats.

Boating is embedded into the history of the Lower Columbia River Valley, and it’s time individuals — not just businesses — take more advantage of the waterways.

That’s why we are glad to see the city of Kelso and Port of Longview work together and plan to build a launch for kayaks, canoes and other nonmotorized vessels off the Grade Street Bridge near the Kelso Dairy Queen. Kelso City Council agreed this week to make an offer to buy the land for the site, though no timeline is set for construction. Last week, Longview port commissioners also agreed to provide Kelso with one-time funds for the project.

The launch site is a great example of a city using its resources to make a common-sense improvement that provides another recreational option for locals and visitors. The site will help strengthen Kelso’s sense of place, likely drawing more people to local businesses — who wouldn’t want a Blizzard after a long day on the water? — and residents to the area wanting river access.

Everyone involved — a local kayaking group, the city of Kelso, Cowlitz County, the Port of Longview and the local diking district — found a way to make it work. Paddlers will now have a safe place to launch; a nearby dike will no longer deteriorate by people walking down it to launch boats; and no one group needed to shoulder the entire financial burden. We’re always glad to see when people can all clearly hear each other out, take feedback and come up with solutions so the plan can go forward, rather than descend into squabbling.

Kelso native Mike Hedges, who hosts local kayaking floats and encouraged the city to create the launch, said he is preparing to seek grant funds to eventually build a dock at the site. He said he picks up garbage at the site weekly to make it inviting for paddlers.

How to start enjoying local waters

The news of a new boat launch might have you ready to charge down to the river to practice before it opens, or make you question how to embark on the new hobby.

Here’s how to get started and stay safe.

Hedges said you don’t have to spend hundreds on a kayak — a $100 Walmart hard shell is perfect for the Coweeman. He said around June and July the Coweeman is as calm as a lake and easier to paddle up and down river than the Cowlitz. He called the Coweeman “a great beginner’s spot.”

If you’re heading out onto the water, bring a friend for fun and safety. Join Cowlitz River Kayakers on Facebook to attend a scheduled float or start one yourself.

Even if you’re an experienced boater, remember your life jacket. You might think they aren’t stylish, but wearing a life jacket doesn’t make you look like a novice; it makes you look like an experienced paddler who understands the dangers of the rivers. Not wearing a life jacket make you look like this is your first time on the water.

Always check the river conditions before you head out. A little wind might not be a problem if you were driving a speedboat, but a smaller vessel you have to paddle yourself, like a kayak or canoe, might give you a rough time with anything but the calmest waters.

Remember, air warms up much faster than water. And as temperatures rise and rainfall decreases, more and more of the river is made of chilly snowmelt. Even when temperatures reach into the 90s, the water can easily stay down in the 40s and 50s. Experiencing a 40-degree temperature drop in seconds can have catastrophic consequences. Even the most adept swimmer will have a hard time staying afloat when they lose muscle control. You may also experience wild swings in heart rate and blood pressure as your body attempts to adjust to the extreme change in temperature.