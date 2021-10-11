Our view: Keep the Kelso City Council incumbents

City Council candidates Mike Karnofski, Kim LeFebvre, and Jim Hill discuss the roads.

Kelso voters will elect four members to its City Council this fall, and at least two seats on the seven-member council will change hands.

The Daily News endorses two incumbents seeking re-election to new four-year terms — Mike Karnofski for Council Position 2 and Kim Lefebvre for Council Position 3.

We also endorse Jim Hill — who served on the council from 2015 to 2019 — for Council Position 4. Hill and Rowan Kelsall are competing to replace Richard McCaine, who is stepping down a year after the council appointed him to replace David Futcher.

Opponents to Hill, Karnofski and Lefebvre were no-shows for our Zoom editorial board meeting, making us question their level of engagement. Beyond those absences, however, we believe there are solid reasons to endorse Hill, Karnofski and Lefebvre.

All three have expressed strong support for Kelso police while favoring the adoption of officer body cameras. They want to look for ways to develop more middle- and low-income housing. All want to address Kelso’s aging Ranney well system without switching to Longview water, which they contend is of bad quality. All three say repairing Kelso’s rutted and potholed streets needs to be a priority.