Our view: Housing challenges and feeling the heat in so many ways

The pandemic has had its effect in other ways. For example, Zillow reports that homes in Aberdeen, long an economically struggling area of Washington’s coast, sold at 22% higher prices in March 2021 compared to March 2020, KING TV in Seattle reported recently.

Cowlitz County’s real estate market has likewise been driven for several years by similar forces. Housing pressure here is intense. Woodland recently did a study suggesting the area needs to build 50 units a year for 20 years to handle growth, much of it from the south. Yet the proponent of a 67-space RV park there is running into opposition from neighbors. Wisely, the City Council approved the project.

Most causes of surging housing and rental prices predate the pandemic and the measures adopted to help jobless workers cope with it, such as the moratorium on rental evictions. The causes are systemic, arising from a shortage of housing and basic demographic changes causing high demand. They won’t change soon unless the economy falters, the Fed substantially boosts interest rates or people become less mobile.

Meanwhile, people struggle to stay housed. Free enterprise dictates that rents should be based on what the market can bear. But the market now is so warped in favor of landlords that they can raise rents faster than the rate of inflation.