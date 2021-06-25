Our view: Heat wave major threat to kids, pets

Some cars now include technology that can detect a child left inside, but many do not. The Hot Car Act to require it in all new vehicles was reintroduced in Congress earlier this month.

But you don’t have to await legislation or buy a new car equipped with the technology: Parents can also buy car seats and clips that will alert them when a child is left in the car. Or simply stash a diaper bag or other visual reminder on your front seat to remind you that a child is in the back seat.

Oregon law gives immunity from civil or criminal liability to someone who forcibly enters a locked vehicle to rescue a child or animal if they have a “good faith and reasonable belief “ that the occupants are in imminent danger. They must contact law enforcement immediately and remain in a safe location nearby.

But Oregon is one of the few states with such a Good Samaritan law. Washington does not have one, although police and animal control officers are shielded from liability if they need to break into a vehicle to rescue a person or animal. A call about a child endangered in a hot car would be handled immediately, according to Longview Police Department spokesman Branden McNew.

It shouldn’t come down to that. Plain use of common sense and awareness should suffice.