Our view: Health officials in Washington state, Cowlitz County place medical privacy ahead of public safety

It also should not prevent individuals from obtaining the information they need to protect themselves.

Health officials have used HIPAA as a shield when they don’t think the information will reflect well on the community, a business, or their work. Just because information is embarrassing is not a legal reason to withhold legitimate public information.

Their common response to questions about where the cases are arising is unhelpful and, frankly, belittling: The virus is everywhere, and you must assume you can contract it anywhere.

The answer assumes all the public wants to know is where risk increases. But there are political and other safety judgments that rely on better information.

How are social distancing mandates working? Where are they excessive and where can they be eased? How are we to judge the efficacy of the rules if we don’t know more precisely where and how cases are arising?

Who is flouting the rules and advisories? Who is doing a better job of following them? What do the rule breakers have to say about their actions? (We can’t interview them if we don’t know their identities.)

Are providers doing all they can to be prepared? Are they testing adequately?