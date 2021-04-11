Our view: Health officials in Washington state, Cowlitz County place medical privacy ahead of public safety

Local and state health officials have been far too willing to favor medical privacy over the public’s right to information about a public safety issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Balancing these competing interests is a complex and delicate business, but health officials have erred too far on the side of privacy. Their lack of transparency has contributed to confusion and undercut efforts to control the virus’ spread.
Cowlitz County health officials have refused to identify sources of outbreaks and potential superspreader events. Just where, for example, was that karaoke event, which the county health department last week blamed for a new surge in cases? Who hosted it? Just how many people attended? Other than “several,” just how many people were infected?
The agency has been inconsistent about identifying clusters of cases. Early in the pandemic, for example, it rightly identified an outbreak at the Foster Farms chicken processing plant. It has been mum on this subject on other clusters since them. It refused to identify the care facility where an administrator contracted the virus and has withheld information about deaths in nursing homes once the disease finally penetrated them.
Local health officials have steadfastly refused to reveal where people are catching the airborne disease. With all the hubbub about the opening of Stuffy’s II in defiance of health rules, we don’t know if a single case has been linked to that restaurant, or any other specific locale.
Health officials decline to give us that information, even by type of business.
Obtaining statistical information has been frustrating. When local officials called for medical providers to test more people earlier this year, reporter Katie Fairbanks tried unsuccessfully for weeks to get information about how many tests were performed at Kaiser Permanente and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, the county’s two largest medical providers.
Thursday, we reported that The Daily News on March 24 asked the state health department for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered by Cowlitz County providers broken down by first and second dose and vaccine type. The records center told TDN it would provide the information by Sept. 24, citing a high number of requests, the type of request and availability of staff.
The information will be useless by then.
Health officials here have acknowledged withholding data because they want to avoid misleading the public. This “trust us,” Big Brother attitude is not a practice that instills confidence.
We’re not asking for the names of individuals who are getting sick. That would be a clear violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. The immense and complex law seeks to ensure individual health information is properly protected, but it is not meant to stifle the flow of information needed to protect public health.
It also should not prevent individuals from obtaining the information they need to protect themselves.
Health officials have used HIPAA as a shield when they don’t think the information will reflect well on the community, a business, or their work. Just because information is embarrassing is not a legal reason to withhold legitimate public information.
Their common response to questions about where the cases are arising is unhelpful and, frankly, belittling: The virus is everywhere, and you must assume you can contract it anywhere.
The answer assumes all the public wants to know is where risk increases. But there are political and other safety judgments that rely on better information.
How are social distancing mandates working? Where are they excessive and where can they be eased? How are we to judge the efficacy of the rules if we don’t know more precisely where and how cases are arising?
Who is flouting the rules and advisories? Who is doing a better job of following them? What do the rule breakers have to say about their actions? (We can’t interview them if we don’t know their identities.)
Are providers doing all they can to be prepared? Are they testing adequately?
How many cases are linked to youth sports? (One of us last weekend witnessed a group of softball players jogging together at Seventh Avenue Park, and most of the girls did not wear masks.)
Far more information can be released without running afoul of HIPAA. Public health officials may not want to embarrass anyone or play the heavy in public, but public pressure is one way to improve compliance and change behavior.
A case in point: A year ago former TDN reporter Mallory Gruben wrote about a potentially infected WestRock worker who was denied sick leave. The publicity eventually caused the company to grant the sick leave and clarify its COVID policies.
Medical privacy is important, but it shouldn’t thwart our ability to understand and respond to a grave public health threat.