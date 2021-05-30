Our view: Graduates stand to benefit from unprecedented senior year experiences

However, never before in America has the entire fabric of school and social life been torn up as it has during the pandemic. As this year’s graduates lament their losses, though, they should also take lessons and inspiration from the ordeal, as their great-grandparents did from theirs.

The World War II generation, which journalist Tom Brokaw labeled “the greatest,” grew out of the Great Depression and the aftershocks of the Spanish flu and Great Depression. Members of that generation learned frugality, integrity, the value of hard work, and a sense of collective responsibility. That last virtue is especially valuable in this “me first” age, and we hope the pandemic has taught the class of 2021 that America succeeds when we all move together.

No doubt, members of this year’s graduating class have much catch-up learning ahead of them. Learning, though, must be a lifelong process. And as difficult as learning from home may have been, it’s likely the model that many graduates will use as they develop and change careers during their lifetimes. Necessity is not always palatable, but sometimes it is the best teacher and shaper of character.