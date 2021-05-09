Our view: End extra benefits for non-workers

It was a well-intentioned program, but the time has come to end it.
The supplemental unemployment benefit payments Congress adopted last year and extended to Sept. 6 have helped millions of jobless Americans cope with COVID-19’s financial wallop.
The program initially paid out an additional $600 per month on top of regular unemployment benefits. Earlier this year Congress renewed the program at a reduced level of $300 per month.
The payments mean some idled workers make more on unemployment than on the job, a reality some employers and critics say removes the incentive to work. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday the national unemployment rate was at 6.1% — still well above pre-COVID rate of under 4%, but improved from a high of nearly 15% one year ago.
Despite the improvement, employers — including those in the Lower Columbia region — are having difficulty filling staff positions. The problem has especially been pronounced in the restaurant and service industries, which typically do not pay high wages.
“The biggest challenge is staffing with added unemployment benefits,” Mike Casetta, owner of the Red Kitchen in Longview, told TDN last month. “A lot of people are making more on unemployment than working. I don’t blame them, but from an owner’s standpoint, it’s hard to find employees.”
The state allows workers to turn down a position and still collect unemployment if they or someone they live with or care for are at a high risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Fear of the virus can be a legitimate concern, but it also opens the door to allowing anyone to decline a job offer and maintain their unemployment benefit. Now that vaccines are readily available to anyone of working age, this option needs to be re-examined.
In Cowlitz County, 4,000 people are unemployed, yet there are 1,000 open job postings. Late last month, 514 jobs were posted within 15 miles of Longview in a two-week period.
Many are for jobs in retail positions, stockers and fast food that do not require experience in a field. Other occupations, such as truckers and nurses, have been in demand since well before the pandemic struck.
Federal supplemental unemployment has been a lifeline to workers and their families. It may be the chief reason local food banks have reported big drops in demand for assistance. Bravo, but it’s also a sign people have money in their pockets even if they are not working.
The extra jobless benefits are a disincentive to work. The program is costing taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and there are too many spurious reasons workers can cite to remain on unemployment rolls.
And there are fewer workers who need the benefits, because unemployment is slowly declining here and statewide. The March jobless report showed the number of initial unemployment claims — filed when workers first lose their jobs — has fallen by half in Cowlitz County since late 2020. Improving employment is one reason Washington already has terminated its extended jobless benefits program.
The nation and Cowlitz County can see an easing of the COVID 19 pandemic on the horizon. As vaccines lower death and infection rates, the state will gradually ease up restrictions. Businesses that want to ramp up should not be impeded by a federal program that gives workers a reason to remain on the sidelines.
Vaccines are drastically reducing the chance of contracting COVID in workplaces, gradually eliminating another disincentive to work.
The pandemic has been a long, hard and heart-wrenching slog, and it’s going to take time for communities across the nation to rebound and heal. The well-intentioned unemployment benefits program helped the jobless survive the crisis, but it’s time to bring the curtain down in the name of frugality and getting our economy and workforce back to normal.