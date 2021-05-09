Our view: End extra benefits for non-workers

The state allows workers to turn down a position and still collect unemployment if they or someone they live with or care for are at a high risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Fear of the virus can be a legitimate concern, but it also opens the door to allowing anyone to decline a job offer and maintain their unemployment benefit. Now that vaccines are readily available to anyone of working age, this option needs to be re-examined.

In Cowlitz County, 4,000 people are unemployed, yet there are 1,000 open job postings. Late last month, 514 jobs were posted within 15 miles of Longview in a two-week period.

Many are for jobs in retail positions, stockers and fast food that do not require experience in a field. Other occupations, such as truckers and nurses, have been in demand since well before the pandemic struck.

Federal supplemental unemployment has been a lifeline to workers and their families. It may be the chief reason local food banks have reported big drops in demand for assistance. Bravo, but it’s also a sign people have money in their pockets even if they are not working.

The extra jobless benefits are a disincentive to work. The program is costing taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and there are too many spurious reasons workers can cite to remain on unemployment rolls.