Our View: Emergency power is not absolute

To the south, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hasn’t been blameless, either. Oregon county health departments and elected school boards probably once were under the impression they had something to say about when schools open and close.

They must have been surprised when Brown decided she alone could make that decision for the entire state at once.

More recently, Brown identified 15 counties — including Columbia — as “extreme risk” and ordered many more restrictions on indoor activities in those counties. Meanwhile, she raised the limit for outdoor dining in those counties from 50 to 100.

Oregon also is loosening its statewide mask rules to align with new, more permissive federal guidelines.

So even though Rainier and Clatskanie officially are considered “extreme risk,” the lockdown is getting worse and better at the same time. And with the weather we’ve had, are we so sure outdoor activities are the innocent ones right now? The messaging has become incoherent. Are these really the urgent decisions that lawmakers couldn’t be trusted with?

Inslee’s initial, strong actions last year did important work. People were complacent. They didn’t want to accept their lives would need to change to fight the pandemic.