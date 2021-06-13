Our view: Educators stepped up for students during remote learning

The seven-day average of daily U.S. infections is now fewer than 15,000, a number not seen since the early days of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Given the rollout’s success — and lottery drawings and other incentives to encourage people to get the shots — it’s hard to understand why vaccine hesitancy persists, jeopardizing President Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans fully vaccinated by July 4.

The chances of getting COVID are far greater than getting sick from the vaccine, especially with the more easily transmissible delta variant making the rounds.

Thumbs down: COVID-19 restrictions

Oregon has not allowed Columbia County to reopen more liberally and has kept it mired in a “high risk” classification. It’s one of 11 Oregon counties in that group, which limits attendance at bars, restaurants and churches to 25%.

On the surface, the ranking appears justified. Columbia County’s COVID infection and test positivity rates are higher than the state wants, and looks especially unfavorable compared with those of neighboring counties. In addition, vaccination rates are lagging, with 41% of eligible people having at least one shot, well short of the state average of 54%.