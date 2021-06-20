Our view: Cowlitz County desperately needs more rental housing

Landlords, on the other hand, face a gauntlet of their own when they seek to evict deadbeat renters. They must, for example, get a court to order the tenant out by issuing a notice of unlawful detainer. This process is meant to give tenants due process of law — a constitutional right.

Landlords have rights, too, such as the right to earn money from a tenant and for the tenant to take reasonable care of the premises. We all know of trashy tenants who are as quick to complain as they are to cause damage.

In addition, many landlords have been carrying the costs of their properties during the COVID-related moratorium on evictions. The moratorium, which Gov. Jay Inslee imposed at the onset of the pandemic, ends June 30. An estimated 211,000 Washington households were behind on rent as of late March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

How fast should these households be forced to pay up? Do they have recourse? How do landlords react short of seeking mass eviction orders, a move that would clog the courts?

The Legislature took at stab at addressing these and other landlord-tenant issues by passing two bills last session.