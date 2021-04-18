Our view: Be wary while enjoying the warm weather

Enjoy, but take care. Don’t assume you will be as famously lucky as Charles Joughin was 110 years ago when encountering frigid waters.
The unusually sunny and warm spring weather lavishing Southwest Washington is a welcome respite from a dreary and pandemic-plagued winter that has all of us suffering acute cabin fever.
But it brings dangers of its own kind.
Temperatures in the low 80s this weekend are well short of the 90-degree record high for April established in 2004 and matched in 2016, but they still are about 20 degrees warmer than seasonal norms.
Sunny skies and warmer–than-normal temperatures are forecast to continue through most of next week.
The balmy weather will tempt people to swim in area waterways, which remain frigid. Rivers, which are swift with rapid snowmelt, could be lethally cold to swimmers who remain in them too long.
During midweek, for example, the Columbia River water temperature was 46 degrees. That’s well below the level that leads to cold-water shock after even brief immersions. Muscles cramp and weaken. Breathing becomes labored and uncontrollably rapid. Vertigo and disorientation occur. Arm muscles — so vital to remaining afloat — are particularly susceptible to fail because of their high surface area to mass ratio, according to researchers.
It’s a coincidence this spring spate of toasty temperatures coincides with the 110th anniversary of the Titanic disaster, in which an estimated 1,500 people perished on April 15, 1912. Many of them drowned in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, even though the ship’s s head baker, Charles Joughin, famously survived 2 hours in the 28-degree water before rescue. His survival has been the subject of much speculation, including inebriation that may have prevented cold-water shock or that he was not immersed as long as he said.
What is certain is scores of Americans die in cold water each year, and an inebriated person is likely to drown faster in cold water than a sober one. Good swimmers are as vulnerable as others.
In 2009, at least nine drownings occurred in area waterways. The tragedies prompted Mark Nelson, when he became Cowlitz County Sheriff, to start a campaign to educate residents about water safety and the risks of swimming in rivers and lakes.
“I think it really shocked our community,” Nelson said in 2010. “It really had an impact. Everyone was talking about it.”
So, if you go in the water or boat upon it, be wary of the risks. Keep a dip brief and by all means wear a life jacket. Awareness is everything.
There are many safer ways to enjoy the outdoors, too. Beachcombing, hiking, boating, camping and picnicking are just a few. Coldwater Lake is accessible near Mount St. Helens, and all area state parks are open except for Lewis and Clark State Park. The North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment still is closed due to the pandemic, but the park Interpretive Center is open. Many campsites already were booked for this weekend, but sites are still first-come, first-serve at Seaquest State Park until May 1.
We appeal to state parks officials to make as many facilities available as possible. COVD-weary citizens need them.
If you enjoy the outdoors, remember fire risk is elevated, too. And remember to continue social distancing. COVID may be harder to contract outdoors, but more infectious variants are around, and most Washingtonians have yet to be vaccinated. Please wear masks around people outside your family or friends whom you trust.
Above all, take advantage of the sunny skies to enjoy the remarkable beauty of our state safely.