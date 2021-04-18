Our view: Be wary while enjoying the warm weather

It’s a coincidence this spring spate of toasty temperatures coincides with the 110th anniversary of the Titanic disaster, in which an estimated 1,500 people perished on April 15, 1912. Many of them drowned in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, even though the ship’s s head baker, Charles Joughin, famously survived 2 hours in the 28-degree water before rescue. His survival has been the subject of much speculation, including inebriation that may have prevented cold-water shock or that he was not immersed as long as he said.

What is certain is scores of Americans die in cold water each year, and an inebriated person is likely to drown faster in cold water than a sober one. Good swimmers are as vulnerable as others.

In 2009, at least nine drownings occurred in area waterways. The tragedies prompted Mark Nelson, when he became Cowlitz County Sheriff, to start a campaign to educate residents about water safety and the risks of swimming in rivers and lakes.

“I think it really shocked our community,” Nelson said in 2010. “It really had an impact. Everyone was talking about it.”

So, if you go in the water or boat upon it, be wary of the risks. Keep a dip brief and by all means wear a life jacket. Awareness is everything.