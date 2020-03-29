Nature should guide us in the battle against COVID-19

This is a column about spiders, weeds — and coronavirus.
Specifically, what the web weavers and an unweeded garden tell us about how we should respond to this disease.
Every spring, they appear against the white siding of my home, half-dollar-sized blotches of black that look like bird poop. A closer look finds that they are each populous colonies of newly hatched black and yellow spiders.
Individually, the spiders are no bigger than a pepper grind. But they cluster together in a communal web to retain body heat and for protection: When anything approaches, they scatter, parachuting downward on webs so fine they’re invisible. When the danger passes, they climb back together.
This is the same instinct that causes a herd of antelope to disperse and run helter-skelter to confuse a lion on the hunt.
So what’s this got to do with coronavirus? Think of the virus as a predator we’re trying to dodge. In the presence of this rapacious disease, we need to scatter, like these tiny spiders, because if we stay clustered far more of us will fall prey to COVID-19. And the more of us that get sick, the more rapidly the virus will spread.
Which brings me to the garden. All smart gardeners knows that letting weeds grow unchecked soon lead to an out-of-control mess in their plantings. “The world is an unweeded garden, grown to seed. Things rank, and gross of nature, possess it merely (entirely),” as Hamlet laments.
The relevance here to coronavirus? It’s like a weed, especially that explosively prolific “shot weed” — the ones with tiny white flowers that burst and scatter seed when you so much brush against a ripened pod. The only way to keep it from taking over a garden is to pluck it early and to keep at it, or in a season or two a shot weed lawn will appear in your shrub and flower beds.
Coronavirus must be controlled or it will spread and overwhelm everything we hold dear. This is where testing is needed to identify it and quarantine those infected by it. Sequestering people prevents it from spreading, like pulling out the weed.
Gardeners can resort to chemicals to control weeds, but so far there are no vaccines or medicines to kill coronavirus. Until they come along, social isolation is our only proven tool to control it.
There has been a certain amount of recklessness in our nation’s response to the outbreak. Testing has taken far too long. That the governors of Louisiana and Florida allowed Mardi Gras and spring break beach gatherings to take place was borderline criminal. There is some speculation, for example, that Mardi Gras was a huge catalyst for spreading the disease nationwide.
But many individuals are at fault, too. The Port of Longview reports 800 cars visited Willow Grove Park last weekend. You can’t tell me all those people practiced social distancing.
The failed response of some people to take the messages about coronavirus seriously may reflect a tendency in American public life to flaunt the law if you don’t agree with it. This is true even among public officials, like the sheriffs who say they won’t honor new gun restrictions and district attorneys who won’t enforce immigration laws. If you don’t like the law, get it changed. Until then, honor it. Laws are for everyone. They can’t be enforced selectively and they can’t be disregarded willy-nilly. Carried to its conclusion, this type of thinking leads to chaos.
So when the governor tells you to stay home except for necessary trips, obey the order, for yourself and for your neighbors. Those who think the coronavirus is a hoax delude themselves into thinking that they won’t catch it.
They can fool themselves, but they can’t fool Mother Nature.
