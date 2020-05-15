Legal immunity a bad idea

The immunity would apply to all health care facilities, including hospitals, if they were following emergency guidelines and acting “in good faith.”

It would not excuse willful misconduct or “gross negligence,” but that exception comes with a loophole as large as the rule. Anything resulting from a “resource or staffing shortage” would not count as evidence of willful misconduct or gross negligence. In plain language, the employer would be off the hook for failing to provide enough masks or other protective equipment.

That’s the devil in the details that would deny any form of financial relief to people who are infected at work.

Staffing shortages are a chronic problem in Florida nursing homes, frequently cited in lawsuits. Yet Florida allows them to be poorly self-insured.

Lee Friedland is a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., attorney who has filed notice of intention to sue Atria Willow Wood over the March 17 death of resident Richard Curran, 72, whose wife remains ill with the virus.

The lawsuit would claim that a construction crew remained on site after the governor had ordered nursing homes closed to all outsiders. But if nursing homes get the requested protection, Friedland said, “there is no case, it’s gone.”