Leadership needed to clear I-5 roadblocks

For many Clark County residents, the political machinations across the river might seem like a distant drama. But for the 70,000 or so who make the daily commute to and from Portland — and the countless more who visit Portland for recreation, entertainment or shopping — what happens there has an impact.

Improvements to the Rose Quarter area are inextricably linked to Clark County and efforts to replace the Interstate 5 Bridge. Officials from Washington and Oregon have been mulling a replacement for decades, and efforts have been rekindled over the past year.

Those efforts often have focused on the need for improvements through the heart of Portland, with critics pointing out that a new bridge will be inadequate if southbound drivers suddenly come to a standstill because of backups in the Rose Quarter area some 6 miles to the south.

While the $795 million Rose Quarter project officially is still on the drawing board, it is difficult to envision it moving forward after support has been withdrawn by Portland’s mayor, city council members, at least one Multnomah County commissioner and the president of the Metro regional government.