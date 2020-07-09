Lawyers can't visit clients in prison, so quit monitoring their emails

In our deeply divided times, the fact that the legislation is being co-sponsored by 25 members — 11 Republicans and 14 Democrats — is a sign of its urgent need.

The Bureau of Prisons houses some 163,000 inmates. To encourage them to maintain contact with members of the community, the agency provides most inmates with access to an email system. They are allowed to contact approved individuals who are not in the bureau’s custody if the recipient has agreed to receive messages. But as a condition of using the system, inmates must waive their right to confidentiality in the messages they send and receive.

This requirement means that lawyers cannot ethically use the email system to communicate with their clients about substantive and important aspects of their cases because it requires them to violate their obligation to maintain their clients’ confidences. The risks to the inmates are not merely hypothetical. Federal prosecutors have, in fact, used emails sent through the system against defendants in court.