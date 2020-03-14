Lack of preparation for Coronavirus is latest example of Washington, D.C. failing us

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial was written by Carolyn Long, Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest and being a part of our Southwest Washington community for 25 years, I know that we are resilient. I’ve been heartened to see our strength demonstrated in exemplary ways by our community as we face the COVID-19 outbreak; whether it is students following the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines to ensure they remain healthy or community members preparing to take whatever steps they need to assist in our local response to the outbreak.

I know that our community spirit of responsibility and selflessness will see us through this crisis and that we will rise to this challenge. Please follow the CDC’s guidelines to reduce its spread, including handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds, staying home when you are sick, avoiding touching your face, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. By working together, we can save lives.

