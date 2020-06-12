Justice reform needs more than words

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorials originally appeared in The Columbian and The Seattle Times. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.
In creating an independent statewide task force to review policing, Gov. Jay Inslee has taken an important first step. But lawmakers at the state and federal level must put their words into action.
The death of George Floyd — after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes — has triggered national outrage and widespread protests that must lead to a national reckoning over how we provide public safety, particularly in communities of color. Inslee has announced a task force, Democrats in Congress have introduced a sweeping Justice in Policing Act and activists have called for defunding police departments. While none of those approaches is a panacea, elements of each can be used to better protect the public.
Inslee’s independent group will be tasked with examining the use of force in Washington, as well as the possibility of a new agency to oversee investigations into that use. As Floyd’s death has become a national rallying point, the death of Manuel Ellis in March while restrained by Tacoma police is a reminder that the issue also is a local one.
Inslee has outlined specific issues to be addressed: Creating an independent investigative unit to oversee police, rethinking the use of force and restricting chokeholds, and legally requiring officers to report misconduct.
Legislation introduced this week in Congress would ban chokeholds at the federal level. It also would revise federal law on “qualified immunity,” which courts have said gives broad immunity from lawsuits for police misconduct; ban no-knock warrants in federal drug cases; and establish a national registry of misconduct by law enforcement officers.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, wrote last week on Twitter, “It’s not enough for us to put out words that aren’t connected to deeds.” This week, a spokesman said she is reviewing the specifics of the new proposal.
Meanwhile, advocates throughout the country are advocating for “defunding the police.” While some would take the radical measure of abolishing police departments, a more pragmatic approach is redirecting some funding from police departments toward social programs. As Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., leader of the Black Congressional Caucus, explained: “Part of that cry is a desire for there to be significant higher investment in communities looking at why police are needed, what happens, what are the root causes of the problems in communities.”
Another suggestion might be to reduce the national defense budget, which is $721 billion for fiscal year 2020, and invest that in communities.
Reforming police departments is a daunting task. While Congress can pass laws governing federal law enforcement and influencing local departments, there are about 18,000 separate law enforcement agencies in the United States. Meanwhile, communities keep asking police to do more and more, requiring officers to be social workers, mental health experts and arbitrators of domestic disputes while putting their own safety at risk.
Most officers are dedicated servants, and public policy must be adjusted to better train them and help them do their jobs while demanding accountability for the few who violate their oath.
That must be the goal of Inslee’s task force and lawmakers who take up its recommendations. Desiring to hold law enforcement accountable is not an anti-police stance; it is a position necessary to protect the majority of officers who faithfully serve the public and to better allow them to engage with that public.
Feds must fund conservation work
Long-awaited funding to sustain America’s public lands is finally near becoming law. The U.S. House and President Donald Trump should join the Senate in approving permanent revenue for the Land and Water Conservation Fund out of the royalties paid for energy development on federal land.
The Senate has shown wide bipartisan support for the measure. Washington’s Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are among 60 bill sponsors, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans. Senate passage is expected within coming days.
This is a momentous step toward a serious victory for a cause long dear to Washington. The late Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson led the creation of the fund, which became federal law in 1964, to divert money from federal oil and gas royalties to improve outdoor spaces.
Without tapping tax dollars, the program has created and improved outdoor recreation spaces across the country, at levels from Mount Rainier National Park to Gas Works Park.
The policy wisdom of this program has stood the test of time, but its execution has been another story. Over the decades, Congress diverted much of the energy royalties to other causes, leaving the outdoor recreation fund $22 billion short of its allocation.
That shortsighted spending decision has had economic consequences. Outdoor recreation spending is vital to the tourism and retail sectors, and investing the fund’s allocated $900 million a year boosts how much the American public can get out and enjoy the great outdoors.
In Washington, more than 200,000 jobs are linked to outdoor recreation.
That industry deserves robust support, especially during the ongoing economic crisis. Its benefits go beyond money into the quality of life that comes from having ample urban parks, forestlands and mountain trails to explore — an effect amplified by months of self-isolation.
“Now more than ever, we need to promote access to the shared public lands,” Cantwell said.
This bill can ensure it. The proposal also devotes money to heal longstanding federal shortcomings at Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier. Together, those two parks have more than $400 million in deferred maintenance that the bill would cover.
The bill guarantees permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, reversing the legislative whittling that has left it short over the years.
Political winds are at the bill’s back. President Trump has signaled support, in part because Republican Senators in outdoors-loving Colorado and Montana face reelection battles. This moment must be seized, for the good of Washington and all outdoors-loving Americans.
