Justice reform needs more than words

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorials originally appeared in The Columbian and The Seattle Times. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

In creating an independent statewide task force to review policing, Gov. Jay Inslee has taken an important first step. But lawmakers at the state and federal level must put their words into action.

The death of George Floyd — after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes — has triggered national outrage and widespread protests that must lead to a national reckoning over how we provide public safety, particularly in communities of color. Inslee has announced a task force, Democrats in Congress have introduced a sweeping Justice in Policing Act and activists have called for defunding police departments. While none of those approaches is a panacea, elements of each can be used to better protect the public.