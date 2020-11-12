Journalists under attack: Defend the right to report

From tales of ancient Greece to Shakespearean dramas to modern cinema, the phrase “kill the messenger” has been a sober warning that sometimes the bearers of bad news suffer the wrath of tyrants.
Unfortunately, this continues to be true in the 21st century. Journalists — and the truth-seeking work they do — are under attack around the world. Since 1992, 1,387 journalists worldwide have been killed — victims of suicide bombs and gang violence, caught in crossfires, targeted on live TV, or poisoned or beaten to death by governments or their agents — according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes freedom of the press worldwide.
“We defend the right of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal,” reads the CPJ mission statement.
As of this week, the CPJ reports 248 journalists are in prisons around the world and another 64 are missing because of their efforts to expose corruption or inhumane policies. Thousands more have been threatened or attacked in speeches and in social media.
What does that have to do with the United States, where the rights of a free and independent press are enshrined in its Constitution’s Bill of Rights? The violence against journalists is most extreme in Asia, Africa and South America, but it springs from the same anti-free-press attitudes and violent rhetoric we see rising in the U.S.
Journalists in the past year have been beaten by vigilantes, and they have been beaten and jailed by police in North Carolina, Beverly Hills, Brooklyn and Oregon in the past year. Just last week in Los Angeles, police arrested and charged two reporters who were covering a social justice protest. Increasingly, reporters are shouted at and threatened in public, and routinely threatened in social media by groups and individuals.
Nine U.S. reporters have been killed since 2000. In 2007, the editor of an African American newspaper in Oakland, Calif., was murdered because of his investigative reporting. Four reporters with The Capital in Annapolis, Md., are the most recent journalists killed in the United States. They died in 2018 during a mass shooting in the newspaper’s office. Thankfully in our area, police and reporters generally have a great working relationship, in an atmosphere of mutual respect. However, there are worrisome signs some members of the public have different notions.
Recently in the local area, an amateur videographer harassed a Daily News photographer near a polling place, then failed to identify her in a trolling social media post, which drew shrill, threatening, obscene and misogynistic comments.
In another incident close to home, a group of soccer parents threatened and intimidated another Daily News photojournalist, screaming he was a pedophile even after he identified himself. They physically threatened him, blocked his car, then attempted to force him to leave a public park. The slanderous, personal abuse continued in social media. Words can inflame tensions; threats of violence can lead to actual violence.
According to the CPJ, so far this year, 254 journalists have been attacked, 84 journalists have been arrested and more than 880 freedom of the press violations were reported at national social justice protests.
“Selected public threats made to reporters and media organizations by U.S. politicians and other public figures…can have a chilling effect on journalism,” the CPJ reported. Sadly, anti-press rhetoric and personal attacks have been encouraged by some public officials, including President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly declared all reporters “enemies of the people.” Several CPJ reports chronicled thousands of personal insults, allegations of bias or lying, face-mask ridicule and various unfounded conspiracy theories in presidential tweets, speeches and press conferences, which have contributed to a mistrust of “mainstream media.”
At the local level here and across the country, “mainstream” journalists continue to do their jobs reporting community news much the way they have for decades. A Pew Research Center study last year concluded that “perhaps the most basic function of local journalism is to provide residents with news across a range of topics in a way that helps them live their daily lives and take part in the community.”
Local journalists live and work in a world of real news, not fake news. And the sad fact is these days there are fewer local news media and fewer local professional journalists. Local journalists at The Daily News and in hundreds of similar newsrooms across the country are men and women who doggedly, and sometimes courageously, keep an eye on politicians, report business success stories, spend hours in courtrooms and local government meetings, pore over dense documents and walk along muddy riverbanks and through charred landscapes to chronicle the life, identify the challenges and spotlight the people in their communities. They routinely display the highest standards of honesty and integrity.
Local journalists are your neighbors, not your enemies. Real local journalists nurture facts, not conspiracies. They seek truth in the most unlikely places, and live in a world of endless questions and equally endless fact-checking. Local journalists, like many of the people they write about, should be cherished, nurtured and appreciated, not berated and attacked.
So take a little extra time to read, research and respect the facts local journalists report. Take a little time to read critically and respond with empathy. You may discover facts that become the basis for shared understanding. Don’t kill the messenger, thank her.
