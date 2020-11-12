Journalists under attack: Defend the right to report

According to the CPJ, so far this year, 254 journalists have been attacked, 84 journalists have been arrested and more than 880 freedom of the press violations were reported at national social justice protests.

“Selected public threats made to reporters and media organizations by U.S. politicians and other public figures…can have a chilling effect on journalism,” the CPJ reported. Sadly, anti-press rhetoric and personal attacks have been encouraged by some public officials, including President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly declared all reporters “enemies of the people.” Several CPJ reports chronicled thousands of personal insults, allegations of bias or lying, face-mask ridicule and various unfounded conspiracy theories in presidential tweets, speeches and press conferences, which have contributed to a mistrust of “mainstream media.”

At the local level here and across the country, “mainstream” journalists continue to do their jobs reporting community news much the way they have for decades. A Pew Research Center study last year concluded that “perhaps the most basic function of local journalism is to provide residents with news across a range of topics in a way that helps them live their daily lives and take part in the community.”