It takes a community to combat coronavirus

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorials originally appeared in The Columbian. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

Avoiding a rollback of coronavirus restrictions is up to us. All of us. Collectively. As a community watching out for our health and that of our neighbors.

That requires the wearing of masks in public, avoiding close contact with others, frequently washing hands, and staying home when possible. The alternative is a persistent COVID-19 outbreak that could lead to renewed shutdown orders for businesses, prevent schools from opening in the fall and result in overwhelmed health care facilities.

As a partial reopening of the economy in recent weeks has demonstrated, the coronavirus pandemic is not going to magically disappear. Keeping it check requires diligence and common sense.

Thus far, the results have been mixed. Infections have increased, which is to be expected with the loosening of restrictions. But Clark County, Washington's fifth-most populous county ranks only eighth in terms of coronavirus cases in the state — a promising sign.