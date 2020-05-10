Honoring Mom

In recognition of Mother’s Day, we assembled a collection of our favorite poems, quotes and quips about the wonder that is Mom.
To My Mother
“Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,
The angels, whispering to one another,
Can find, among their burning terms of love,
None so devotional as that of 'Mother,'
Therefore by that dear name I long have called you—
You who are more than mother unto me,
And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you
In setting my Virginia’s spirit free.
My mother—my own mother, who died early,
Was but the mother of myself; but you
Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,
And thus are dearer than the mother I knew
By that infinity with which my wife
Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.”
— Edgar Allan Poe
“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”
— Abraham Lincoln
“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.”
— Robert Browning
“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.”
— William Makepeace Thackeray
Tribute to Mother
“A picture memory brings to me;
I look across the years and see
Myself beside my mother’s knee.
I feel her gentle hand restrain
My selfish moods, and know again
A child’s blind sense of wrong and pain.
But wiser now, a man gray grown,
My childhood’s needs are better known.
My mother’s chastening love I own.”
— John Greenleaf Whittier
“With what price we pay for the glory of motherhood.”
— Isadora Duncan
“The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father.”
— Samuel Taylor Coleridge
“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.”
— Victor Hugo
“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?”
— Mahatma Gandhi
Sonnets Are Full of Love
"Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome
Has many sonnets: so here now shall be
One sonnet more, a love sonnet, from me
To her whose heart is my heart’s quiet home,
To my first Love, my Mother, on whose knee
I learnt love-lore that is not troublesome;
Whose service is my special dignity,
And she my loadstar while I go and come
And so because you love me, and because
I love you, Mother, I have woven a wreath
Of rhymes wherewith to crown your honored name:
In you not fourscore years can dim the flame
Of love, whose blessed glow transcends the laws
Of time and change and mortal life and death."
— Christina Rossetti
My Mother
Who sat and watched my infant head
When sleeping on my cradle bed,
And tears of sweet affection shed?
My Mother.
When pain and sickness made me cry,
Who gazed upon my heavy eye,
And wept for fear that I should die?
My Mother.
Who taught my infant lips to pray
And love God’s holy book and day,
And walk in wisdom’s pleasant way?
My Mother.
And can I ever cease to be
Affectionate and kind to thee,
Who wast so very kind to me,
My Mother?
"Ah, no! the thought I cannot bear,
And if God please my life to spare
I hope I shall reward they care,
My Mother.
When thou art feeble, old and grey,
My healthy arm shall be thy stay,
And I will soothe thy pains away,
My Mother."
— Ann Taylor
