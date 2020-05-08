Heads up, Washington Gov. Inslee, or 'hairgate' scandal may take you down

On Friday, President Trump signed into law the second round of federal loans intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown. But banks that processed applications for the first round of loans said the new money was likely spoken for as soon as it was made available, so it’s unlikely any business that had not yet applied would see any relief. On top of that, many “small businesses” that managed to get hold of some of the first batch of money were not small businesses at all.