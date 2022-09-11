Guest Commentary: Social media is to blame for decline in happiness and civility

Most people will agree there has been a decline in happiness and civility. Many blame the president. I feel the real reason behind this trend is how we use social media. We have access to millions of memes, stories and opinions. No one could possibly absorb that much data so we selectively choose and give preference to those that agree with what we already believe and shun or dismiss those that create cognitive dissonance. Society then becomes splintered and hateful. Everyone is so convinced their view is 100% correct that we can no longer have pleasant conversations with people who view things a little differently.

As was with George Floyd, no one waits for the full story to come out. Everyone, it seems, wants to be the one to “break the news.” When the full story comes out, there is a reluctance to admit we may have been wrong. “My Facebook friends feel as I do so I must be right.” This leads to a false dichotomy or excluded middle where you see only the two extremes in a continuum of intermediate possibilities (e.g., “Either you love your country or you hate it.” Or: “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem”). This leads to viewing anyone who does not agree with you as an enemy and “justifies” rioting, burning, looting or worse. Consider the school teacher who tweeted “A boy came to class wearing a Trump mask and I wanted to just burn him alive.” Or the many posts that wish death on people who disagree with them.

When someone disagrees with us on social media, we do not seek to understand their view. Instead, we create an opinion grenade to toss back at them. If the exchange continues, it devolves into personal attacks. Facts become irrelevant. The political parties have honed this social media warfare to perfection. They understand the willingness of people to seize any nugget of half-truth or innuendo and share it with all of their followers.

If we are to return to any semblance of civility in our society, we need to adjust how we approach social media. Our opinions are formed by our personal experiences. No one has the exact same experiences in life so opinions come in infinite shades. If we cannot discuss what makes another person’s opinion different than our own, it will lead to complete disaster.

Everyone should approach social media with skepticism, especially if you agree with the post. There always is the possibility that you could be wrong. Ask yourself these questions: Is there an ulterior motive behind this post?

Is it just an attempt to be funny or ridicule something? Are there independent sources that can verify the accuracy of the claims?

Learn to use some of the many fact checkers that are available. If you disagree with the fact checker, the likelihood of error on your part is greatly increased. Accept that you are not infallible.

Learn how to do your own research in order to judge the reliability of anything you see. Recognize that bias may exist in all of your sources. Learn to differentiate between fact and opinion. Realize that knowledge and intelligence are not the same. Seek out people who view things differently and try to understand why they see things as they do. Don’t get overly attached to a hypothesis just because it’s yours.

Ask yourself why you like the idea. Compare it fairly with the alternatives.

See if you can find reasons for rejecting it. Learn to analyze the statistics. They can be misleading. (e.g., “Half of the people in the world are below average intelligence.”) And always, if you feel the need to dispute something, be sure to attack the idea not the person presenting it.

If we all adjust how we use social media along these lines we will make this marvelously convenient tool into a much more productive platform and maybe bring more civility and happiness into the world.